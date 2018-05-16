By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fridge Raiders Chicken & Stuffing Bites 90G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fridge Raiders Chicken & Stuffing Bites 90G
£ 1.00
£1.12/100g
This pack contains:
  • Energy718kJ 172kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 797kJ/191kcal

Product Description

  • Sage & Onion flavour chopped and shaped chicken breast
  • Powered by Protein
  • We've made it our mission to lift you up with Snacks which excite the senses.
  • Snacks packed with protein to help you Get the Most out of your day.
  • We keep it real, straight from the Fridge because life is too full for empty snacks.
  • Our bites contain 91% Chicken Breast, with 9% seasoning and ingredients. Real protein with irresistible flavour whenever you need a pick me up.
  • Not Yet Recycled
  • 100% Seasoned Chicken Breast
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (91%), Vegetable Oils (Soya Bean, Sunflower), Seasoning (Sugar, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Herb (Sage), Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Salt, Herb (Parsley)), Rusk (Wheat Flour, (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate), Modified Tapioca Starch, Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keeping it freshFor maximum flavour and freshness, keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within 2 days of opening and before the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.
  • Freephone 0800 783 4321
  • fridgeraiders.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (90g)
Energy797kJ/191kcal 718kJ/172kcal
Fat10.4g9.4g
of which saturates1.9g1.7g
Carbohydrate3.7g3.3g
of which sugars1.3g1.2g
Protein20g18g
Salt1.3g1.2g
*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal)--
This pack contains 1 serving--

Safety information

View more safety information

Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco 25 Cocktail Sausages 212G

£ 1.45
£0.68/100g

Peperami Original Salami 5X22.5G

£ 2.00
£1.78/100g

Fridge Raiders Roasted Chicken Bites 90G

£ 1.00
£1.12/100g

Peperami Original Mini Salami 10 X 10G

£ 2.00
£2.00/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here