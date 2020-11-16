Heat & Enjoy Bombay Potatoes 300G
- Energy433kJ 103kcal5%
- Fat3.8g5%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars4.1g5%
- Salt0.6g10%
Product Description
- Potato in a spiced tomato and onion sauce
- Microwave 3 mins
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato (39%), Tomato, Onion, Tomato Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Sugar, Cornflour, Coriander, Salt, Cumin Powder, Curry Leaves, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seed, Black Mustard Seed.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Remove film lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 3 mins / 900W 2 mins 30secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may contain whole curry leaves
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|½ of a pack (120g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|433kJ
|361kJ
|103kcal
|86kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|13.8g
|11.5g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|2.3g
|Protein
|2.1g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|** When microwaved according to instructions 300g typically weighs 240g.
Safety information
Caution: This product may contain whole curry leaves
