Tesco Finest Portobello Mushrooms 280G

Fabulous !! makes anything special.
Fabulous !! makes anything special.
Super
Expensive yes but it is worth every penny
medium
low
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 224kJ / 54kcal
INGREDIENTS: Grilled Portobello Mushrooms (52%), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Truffle Flavour Extra Virgin Olive Oil [Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flavouring], White Wine Vinegar, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.
4 Servings
Jar. Recycle
150g
280g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar (38g)
|Energy
|224kJ / 54kcal
|85kJ / 21kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.0g
|Protein
|3.0g
|1.1g
|Salt
|2.53g
|0.96g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Fabulous !! makes anything special.
Expensive yes but it is worth every penny