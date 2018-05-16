Paluani Pandoro 750g

Product Description
- Naturally leavened baked cake (750g).
- The weight, determined during production, includes the small bag of powdered sugar.
- Pack size: 750G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Fresh Eggs 14, 5%, Fresh Pasteurized Whole Milk 5.4%, Natural Leaven (Wheat), Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Cocoa Butter, Salt, Flavours, Ingredients of the small bag of Powdered Sugar (8%): Sugar, Wheat Starch, Flavours
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts and Soya.
Storage
Keep cool and dry in its original package, do not expose to sunshine.
Name and address
- Paluani S.p.A.,
- Via dell' Artigianato, 18,
- 37062 Dossobuono di Villafranca,
- Verona,
- Italia.
Net Contents
750g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Energy
|1622 kJ
|-
|387 kcal
|Fats
|17 g
|of which: saturated fat acids
|11 g
|Carbohydrates
|51 g
|of which: sugars
|25 g
|Fibers
|1,9 g
|Proteins
|7,2 g
|Salt
|0,52 g
