Aunt Bessie's 10 Glorious Golden Yorkshires 190G
New
Product Description
- Baked Yorkshire Puddings.
- For the full recipe visit www.auntbessies.co.uk/inspiration
- Help is at hand
- If you're looking for some mealtime inspiration, need any help and advice, or simply want to share your inner Bessie with the world, there are plenty of ways to get in touch.
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- www.auntbessies.co.uk/ our-sustainable-path
- Aunt Bessie's Yorkshires are everything a proper Yorkshire pudding should be - hearty, golden and wholesome, and just the right amount of crispiness. Full of flavour, yet ready in minutes.
- Why wait until Sunday?
- Now 25%** bigger
- ** based on average height
- 10* Glorious Golden Yorkshires
- *10 Yorkshires average count
- Aunt Bessie's logo and device is a registered trademark of Birds Eye Limited
- Don't Recycle
- Real good food made properly in just 5 minutes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Egg White, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or colder.Do not refreeze once defrosted. Keep me frozen
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6, 5 Mins
Cook from frozen: Once defrosted do not refreeze. All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guideline.
Take care - product will be hot.
To oven cook: Preheat oven and remove all packaging. Place product on a baking tray on the top shelf of the oven. Cook for 5 minutes.
Please ensure product is piping hot before serving.
Serve immediately.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately 10 servings
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- www.auntbessies.co.uk
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
- Naas,
- Co. Kildare,
- W91 HE67,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as sold)
|Per Yorkshire Pudding (oven baked)
|Energy
|1248kJ/298kcal
|237kJ/57kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|2.5g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|36g
|6.9g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|8.6g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.63g
|0.12g
|This pack contains approximately 10 servings
|-
|-
