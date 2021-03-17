We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Celebrations Chocolate Easter Mix 400G

Celebrations Chocolate Easter Mix 400G

This product is only available for delivery between 01/03/2021 and 03/04/2021.

£ 3.50
£0.88/100g

Clubcard Price
3x = 29.9g
  • Energy617kJ 147kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2064kJ

Product Description

  • An assortment of milk chocolates and a milk chocolate covered biscuit.
  • How about an Easter Treat Hunt?
  • Celebrations®, Maltesers®, mini bunnies and Galaxy® Caramel mini eggs make a great reward to an Easter Hunt
  • Personalise your own Easter Cake by decorating it with this Easter Mix
  • Great for Egg Hunts
  • Ideal for cake decorating
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Peanuts, Desiccated Coconut, Lactose, Wheat Flour, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Full Cream Milk Powder, Sunflower Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White Powder, Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Milk Protein, Starch, Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Acidity Regulator (E500), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Oats.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Portions per pack: ~13, Portion size: 29.9g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g**/ 29.9g (%*)
Energy 2064kJ617kJ (7%)493kcal147kcal (7%)
Fat 24g7.2g (10%)
of which saturates 14g4.2g (21%)
Carbohydrate 63g19g (7%)
of which sugars 55g17g (9%)
Protein 5.6g1.7g (3%)
Salt 0.39g0.12g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
**On Average--
Portions per pack: ~13, Portion size: 29.9g--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

