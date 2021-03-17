Celebrations Chocolate Easter Mix 400G
- Energy617kJ 147kcal7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2064kJ
Product Description
- An assortment of milk chocolates and a milk chocolate covered biscuit.
- How about an Easter Treat Hunt?
- Celebrations®, Maltesers®, mini bunnies and Galaxy® Caramel mini eggs make a great reward to an Easter Hunt
- Personalise your own Easter Cake by decorating it with this Easter Mix
- Great for Egg Hunts
- Ideal for cake decorating
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Peanuts, Desiccated Coconut, Lactose, Wheat Flour, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Full Cream Milk Powder, Sunflower Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White Powder, Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Milk Protein, Starch, Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Acidity Regulator (E500), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Oats.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Number of uses
Portions per pack: ~13, Portion size: 29.9g
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g**
|/ 29.9g (%*)
|Energy
|2064kJ
|617kJ (7%)
|493kcal
|147kcal (7%)
|Fat
|24g
|7.2g (10%)
|of which saturates
|14g
|4.2g (21%)
|Carbohydrate
|63g
|19g (7%)
|of which sugars
|55g
|17g (9%)
|Protein
|5.6g
|1.7g (3%)
|Salt
|0.39g
|0.12g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|**On Average
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: ~13, Portion size: 29.9g
|-
|-
