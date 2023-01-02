We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Totm Organic Cotton Super Pads 10S

Totm Organic Cotton Super Pads 10S

4.8(297)
£3.35

£0.34/each

Vegan

Organic Cotton Super Pads with Wings
Super pads made with certified organic cotton.Designed for breathable comfort, our pads feature wings for secure fit to your underwear.Made with responsibly sourced organic cotton. Made without rayon, fragrance, dyes, chlorine bleach or artificial absorbents (SAP).Hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin.What’s in our pads?- Organic cotton absorbent core.- Organic cotton top sheet with woven design.- Cornstarch bio-film backing with non-toxic adhesive.- Certified compostable wrappers.Our super pads are naturally soft and absorbent. They are suitable for medium to heavy menstrual flow. Length: 28cm.At TOTM, we’re here to inspire better, sustainable ways to manage periods. We’re a certified B Corp here to shake up the period care industry for good. Our organic cotton period care range is carbon neutral and registered with The Vegan Society.
TOTM is the period powerful brand with a range of organic cotton and sustainable period care. Designed to be kind to your body and the environment.
Super pads made with certified organic cotton.

Net Contents

10 x Super pads

Preparation and Usage

Do not flush down the toilet

