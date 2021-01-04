By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Meatball Marinara

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Meatball Marinara
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1940kJ 462kcal
    23%
  • Fat18.0g
    26%
  • Saturates7.0g
    35%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1032kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Pork and beef meatballs in a tomato sauce, mature Cheddar cheese and mozzarella full fat soft cheese with a tomato and red pepper sauce, in a glazed white sub roll.
  • HEAT TO EAT

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Pork and Beef Meatballs (26%) [Pork, Beef, Onion, Wheat Flour, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Oregano, Salt, Black Pepper, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate)], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Tomato, Durum Wheat Semolina, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Onion, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Roasted Red Pepper, Salt, Cornflour, Yeast, Dried Wheat Gluten, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Palm Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice, Red Chilli Purée, Olive Oil, Parsley, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Wheat Starch.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove outer film and keep roll in tray.
Heat on full power
800W 1 min 50 secs / 900W 1 min 20 secs.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Caution: Due to the nature of product, centre will be hot after heating.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish pork and Irish beef.

Preparation and Usage

  •  

     

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1032kJ / 246kcal1940kJ / 462kcal
Fat9.6g18.0g
Saturates3.7g7.0g
Carbohydrate27.7g52.1g
Sugars1.7g3.2g
Fibre1.9g3.6g
Protein11.2g21.1g
Salt1.0g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here