Tesco Meatball Marinara
- Energy1940kJ 462kcal23%
- Fat18.0g26%
- Saturates7.0g35%
- Sugars3.2g4%
- Salt1.9g32%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1032kJ / 246kcal
Product Description
- Pork and beef meatballs in a tomato sauce, mature Cheddar cheese and mozzarella full fat soft cheese with a tomato and red pepper sauce, in a glazed white sub roll.
- HEAT TO EAT
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Pork and Beef Meatballs (26%) [Pork, Beef, Onion, Wheat Flour, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Oregano, Salt, Black Pepper, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate)], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Tomato, Durum Wheat Semolina, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Onion, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Roasted Red Pepper, Salt, Cornflour, Yeast, Dried Wheat Gluten, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Palm Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice, Red Chilli Purée, Olive Oil, Parsley, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Wheat Starch.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove outer film and keep roll in tray.
Heat on full power
800W 1 min 50 secs / 900W 1 min 20 secs.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Caution: Due to the nature of product, centre will be hot after heating.
Produce of
Made using British and Irish pork and Irish beef.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1032kJ / 246kcal
|1940kJ / 462kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|18.0g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|27.7g
|52.1g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|3.6g
|Protein
|11.2g
|21.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When heated according to instructions.
