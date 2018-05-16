We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons Easter Egg 419G

image 1 of Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons Easter Egg 419G

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with one bag of milk chocolates.
  • Join in this Easter!
  • Find out more about Cadbury's Easter activities on www.cadbury.co.uk/easter
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk.
  • 12 portions per hollow shell egg
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons.
  • 4-5 portions per bag
  • Be a Good Egg
  • Let's Recycle
  • Plastic - Not Yet Recycled
  • Learn more at recyclenow.com
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 419G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

419g ℮

  • Each 25 g contains
    • Energy560 kJ 134 kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.7 g
      11%
    • Saturates4.4 g
      22%
    • Sugars14 g
      15%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239 kJ

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1 Giant Easter Egg
    • 1 Giant Buttons Bag

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (25 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2239 kJ560 kJ8400 kJ /
    -536 kcal134 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 31 g7.7 g70 g
    of which Saturates 18 g4.4 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 56 g14 g260 g
    of which Sugars 56 g14 g90 g
    Fibre 2.1 g0.5 g-
    Protein 7.3 g1.8 g50 g
    Salt 0.24 g0.06 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

