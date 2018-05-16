Tesco Mediterranean Olive Platter 178G

- Energy406kJ 99kcal5%
Product Description
- Stone-in green Hojiblanca, black Kalamata and green Nocellara olives in rapeseed oil.
- A selection of Stone in Italian Nocellara Olives, Spanish Hojiblanca Olives and Greek Kalamata Olives
- Pack size: 178G
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (45g)
|Energy
|902kJ / 219kcal
|406kJ / 99kcal
|Fat
|22.2g
|10.0g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|1.7g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.6g
|Salt
|3.2g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ / 280kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Black Kalamata Olives, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 1/4 of a pack (15g) Energy 1152kJ / 280kcal 173kJ / 42kcal Fat 27.9g 4.2g Saturates 3.2g 0.5g Carbohydrate 3.3g 0.5g Sugars 0.3g <0.1g Fibre 4.2g 0.6g Protein 1.9g 0.3g Salt 3.5g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Typical values per 100g: Energy 678kJ / 165kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Hojiblanca Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 1/4 of a pack (15g) Energy 678kJ / 165kcal 102kJ / 25kcal Fat 16.3g 2.4g Saturates 2.6g 0.4g Carbohydrate 1.2g 0.2g Sugars <0.1g <0.1g Fibre 4.3g 0.6g Protein 1.2g 0.2g Salt 3.5g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Typical values per 100g: Energy 879kJ / 214kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Nocellara Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid).
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 1/4 of a pack (14g) Energy 879kJ / 214kcal 123kJ / 30kcal Fat 22.4g 3.1g Saturates 3.9g 0.5g Carbohydrate 0.4g <0.1g Sugars 0.4g <0.1g Fibre 2.8g 0.4g Protein 1.2g 0.2g Salt 2.8g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
