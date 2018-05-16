We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Mediterranean Olive Platter 178G

Tesco Mediterranean Olive Platter 178G
£ 3.00
£1.69/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy406kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 902kJ / 219kcal

Product Description

  • Stone-in green Hojiblanca, black Kalamata and green Nocellara olives in rapeseed oil.
  • A selection of Stone in Italian Nocellara Olives, Spanish Hojiblanca Olives and Greek Kalamata Olives
  • Pack size: 178G

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

178g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (45g)
Energy902kJ / 219kcal406kJ / 99kcal
Fat22.2g10.0g
Saturates3.2g1.4g
Carbohydrate1.6g0.7g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre3.8g1.7g
Protein1.4g0.6g
Salt3.2g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • 1/4 of a pack
    • Energy173kJ 42kcal
      2%
    • Fat4.2g
      6%
    • Saturates0.5g
      3%
    • Sugars<0.1g
      <1%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ / 280kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Black Kalamata Olives, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    4 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (15g)
    Energy1152kJ / 280kcal173kJ / 42kcal
    Fat27.9g4.2g
    Saturates3.2g0.5g
    Carbohydrate3.3g0.5g
    Sugars0.3g<0.1g
    Fibre4.2g0.6g
    Protein1.9g0.3g
    Salt3.5g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 1/4 of a pack
    • Energy102kJ 25kcal
      1%
    • Fat2.4g
      3%
    • Saturates0.4g
      2%
    • Sugars<0.1g
      0%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 678kJ / 165kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Green Hojiblanca Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    4 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (15g)
    Energy678kJ / 165kcal102kJ / 25kcal
    Fat16.3g2.4g
    Saturates2.6g0.4g
    Carbohydrate1.2g0.2g
    Sugars<0.1g<0.1g
    Fibre4.3g0.6g
    Protein1.2g0.2g
    Salt3.5g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 1/4 of a pack
    • Energy123kJ 30kcal
      2%
    • Fat3.1g
      4%
    • Saturates0.5g
      3%
    • Sugars<0.1g
      <1%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 879kJ / 214kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Green Nocellara Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid).

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    4 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (14g)
    Energy879kJ / 214kcal123kJ / 30kcal
    Fat22.4g3.1g
    Saturates3.9g0.5g
    Carbohydrate0.4g<0.1g
    Sugars0.4g<0.1g
    Fibre2.8g0.4g
    Protein1.2g0.2g
    Salt2.8g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

