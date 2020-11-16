Heat & Enjoy Boneless Mini Chicken Fillets 400G
Product Description
- Chicken breast mini fillets in a breadcrumb coating.
- Heat & Enjoy our well seasoned fried chicken mini fillets. With a homestyle textured coating, they are the perfect alternative for the popular chicken shops. Pair them with your favourite chips or express your creativity by wrapping in soft tortillas with salad and zingy salsa.
- Chicken mini fillets in a golden crispy seasoned crumb
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (64%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Starch, Flavourings, Paprika, Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Red Chilli Powder, Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-27 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British and EU chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (191g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1680kJ
|880kJ
|401kcal
|210kcal
|Fat
|18.0g
|9.4g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|25.8g
|13.5g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.2g
|Protein
|32.9g
|17.2g
|Salt
|1.8g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 382g.
|-
|-
Safety information
