Heat & Enjoy Boneless Mini Chicken Fillets 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 5.00
£12.50/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1680kJ 401kcal
    20%
  • Fat18.0g
    26%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1680kJ

Product Description

  • Chicken breast mini fillets in a breadcrumb coating.
  • Heat & Enjoy our well seasoned fried chicken mini fillets. With a homestyle textured coating, they are the perfect alternative for the popular chicken shops. Pair them with your favourite chips or express your creativity by wrapping in soft tortillas with salad and zingy salsa.
  • Chicken mini fillets in a golden crispy seasoned crumb
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (64%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Starch, Flavourings, Paprika, Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Red Chilli Powder, Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-27 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/2 of a pack (191g**)Per 100g
Energy1680kJ880kJ401kcal210kcal
Fat18.0g9.4g
Saturates1.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate25.8g13.5g
Sugars3.6g1.9g
Fibre2.3g1.2g
Protein32.9g17.2g
Salt1.8g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 382g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

