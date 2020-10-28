By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nomma Plant Based Panettone 750G
£ 5.50
£0.73/100g

Product Description

  • Leavened Baked Cake.
  • Our passionately made panettone, naturally provided and lovingly baked to create a deliciously soft cake, without using eggs or butter.
  • Box - Card - Widely recycled
  • Bag - Plastic - Not yet recycled
  • Passionately Plant-Based
  • Loud Proud Food - Dramatically Delicious
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sultanas, Water, Vegetable Margarine (Coconut Oil, Water, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier: Vegetable Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Sugar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Emulsifier: Vegetable Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Candied Orange Peel (Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar), Native Wheat Gluten, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts, Nuts, Milk and Egg.

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, reseal the bag.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled Box. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Nomma,
  • Unit 22,
  • Bessemer Park,
  • Milkwood Road,
  • Herne Hill,
  • London,

Return to

  • Nomma Customer Service,
  • Unit 22,
  • Bessemer Park,
  • Milkwood Road,
  • Herne Hill,
  • London,
  • SE24 0HG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer slice (1/8 pack)
Energy1451 kJ / 345 kcal1349 kJ / 321 kcal
Fat11 g10.2 g
of which saturates3.0 g2.8 g
Carbohydrate56 g52.1 g
of which sugars 28 g26 g
Fibre2.8 g2.6 g
Protein4.1 g3.8 g
Salt0.85 g0.80 g
Pack contains 8 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

5 stars

Absolutely fabulous Gucci

