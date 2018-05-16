Thorntons Continental Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 257G

Product Description
- Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg with White Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Decoration and an Assortment of Milk, White and Dark Chocolates
- Our Chocolate Makers crafted this much-loved Continental range, inspired by travelling across Europe in search of rich and delicate taste experiences.
- The Taste Journey
- Unique flavours, selected ingredients
- Pass the love on
- Sicilian Mousse
- Zesty lemon mousse covered in white chocolate, reminiscent of Sicilian lemon groves
- Viennese Deluxe
- Our new take on Viennese Truffle, a delicate and creamy cocoa filling, encased in delicious milk chocolate and finely decorated with dark chocolate
- Alpini Praline
- Hazelnut praline in creamy milk chocolate dusted with finely grated white chocolate, evoking the Swiss Alps
- Seville Caramel
- Inspired by the orange blossom of Seville, a combination of orange and caramel encased in dark chocolate
- Salted Caramel
- Our twist on classic Belgian flavours - a nutty praline base combined with salted caramel in milk chocolate
- Vanille Truffle
- A vanilla truffle centre encased in both dark and white chocolate and expertly hand-finished
- They combined these influences, their passion and years of expertise to create special recipes of beautifully crafted chocolates, using carefully selected ingredients.
- At Thorntons we put a lot of love, passion and care into all we do, we would like to invite you to enjoy with us our journey through excellence.
- Recyclability
- 100% Recyclable Packaging Elements:
- Cartons, Window, Fitment, Tray
- Fitment and tray contain 50% recycled content.
- Pass the love on and care for the planet
- Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with a Selection of 8 Continental Chocolates
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 257G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea), Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Hazelnuts, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk, Dextrose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Double Cream (Milk), Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Concentrated Orange Juice, Almonds, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maltodextrin, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavourings, Salt, Stabiliser (Invertase), Sea Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Lactose (Milk), Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain: other Nuts, Egg, Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Keep in a Cool, Dry Place.For Best Before See Base of Pack.
Name and address
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
Return to
- We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0044 800 454537
- customercare@thorntons.co.uk
- (ROI) Thorntons,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
Net Contents
257g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2296 kJ
|-
|550 kcal
|Fat
|33.9 g
|of which Saturates
|21.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|54.0 g
|of which Sugars
|52.5 g
|Protein
|6.3 g
|Salt
|0.21 g
