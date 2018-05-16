Ben & Jerry's Chip Happens Chocolate Ice Cream 465Ml
- Chocolate Dairy Ice Cream with Chocolatey Chunks (5%) and Crunchy Potato Chip Swirls (11%)
- A cold mess of chocolate ice cream, chocolatey chunks, and crunchy potato chip swirls. This Limited Batch — er, Limited Botch! — ice cream flavour celebrates everybody’s favourite Netflix competitive baking show: Nailed It! We know a thing or two about delicious failures. After all, we have an entire Flavour Graveyard devoted to our failed (but still totally delicious) ice cream flavours. And there’s nothing quite as delicious as a show all about high hopes, misplaced fondant and edible masterpieces. Dig into a pint of Ben & Jerry's Chip Happens as you watch contestants navigate a series of intricate baking challenges with hilarious consequences. We get it: making desserts isn’t as easy as it looks. That’s why we have a team of Flavour Gurus who make sure that all our flavours are the peak of ice cream perfection. It was their idea to give this pint a swirl of crunchy potato chips, and trust us, it’s truly inspired. Sweet and salty are a match made in dessert heaven, and we grab a scoop every time we watch our favourite hilarious epic baking fails on Nailed It! Chip Happens is made with Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla, eggs from free-range hens, and sustainably sourced dairy. It comes packaged in responsibly sourced packaging, so you can feel good about every messy bite.
- Ben & Jerry's Chip Happens ice cream tub
- Chocolate ice cream with chocolatey chunks and crunchy potato chip swirls
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone that's connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
- Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
- Kosher & Halal certified
- Ben & Jerry’s ice cream dessert comes in responsibly sourced packaging
- Pack size: 465ML
Cream (MILK) (26%), water, condensed skimmed MILK, sugar, vegetable oils (coconut, fully refined soybean, sunflower), glucose syrup, potatoes, cocoa powder (1.5%), starch, fat reduced cocoa powder (1%), free range EGG yolk, vanilla extract, salt, emulsifier (SOY lecithin), stabilisers (guar gum, carrageenan), MILK fat, natural vanilla flavouring.> Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 20% F. F Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing Free from: Irradiation and Meat Contains: Egg, Soy, Milk Certified Kosher and Halal Suitable for Ovo Lacto Vegetarians
Netherlands
- Unilever UK,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
465 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|1164 kJ
|1012 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|277 kcal
|241 kcal
|Fat (g)
|17 g
|15 g
|of which saturates (g)
|10 g
|8.7 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|27 g
|23 g
|of which sugars (g)
|22 g
|19 g
|Protein (g)
|3.7 g
|3.2 g
|Salt (g)
|0.35 g
|0.3 g
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)
