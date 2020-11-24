Tesco Penne Pasta 500G

- Energy1444kJ 341kcal17%
Product Description
- Fresh egg pasta.
- All our pasta is made by a family run business in Italy with their passion, care and knowledge passed down over four generations.
- Made in Italy Made with durum wheat and fresh egg, expertly shaped to hold the sauce
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg (20%).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: From chilled 3 mins From frozen 4 mins
Bring a large pan of water to the boil.
Add the pasta and simmer.
Drain and serve immediately.
Produce of
Made using EU durum wheat and egg.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle
Return to
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/4 of a pack (200g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1444kJ
|722kJ
|341kcal
|171kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|1.6g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|63.6g
|31.8g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|5.0g
|2.5g
|Protein
|12.0g
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|**125g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 200g when cooked.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
