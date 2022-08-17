Wicked Kitchen Mac & Peas 80G 80G

Do not put this in your mouth.
This is dessicated evil in a pot. Never before have I noped out of eating a basic pot pasta, but the "coconut" cheese alternative was so offensive, I couldn't even bring myself to swallow the first mouthfull. Not only is it criminally bland, but it's also slimy and crunchy at the same time. I have no idea how they managed that. The pasta doesn't soften and I couldn't really discern any peas as such, just pea coloured shavings. Nothing will make this edible, not even adding real cheese after the fact. To put this in perspective, after this failure I found a branded pot pasta in the cupboard that was over a year out of date and it still knocked the socks off this terrible wannabe. Not fit for human consumption!
Absolutely rank!!!
The most disgusting thing I have tried in years. Gross smelling, disgusting looking and even worse tasting.
Don’t follow the instructions. Make it this way…
On its own the pasta stays crunchy even after it’s been soaked in boiling water. I like to leave it to simmer on the stove for a bit with some vegan mince, which makes for a nice quick meal and softens the pasta more.
Pass this item. Not pleasant.
Hard and crunchy pasta even after leaving longer than asked. Unpleasant tasting sauce.
Pretty inedible. Tastes fake, processed & gross -
Pretty inedible. Tastes fake, processed & gross - doesn't feel like real food.
great for a quick vegan cheese free snack
great for a quick vegan cheese free snack
Absolutely disgusting. No flavour and a horrible a
Absolutely disgusting. No flavour and a horrible aftertaste
Vile...just vile
Disgustingly sweet, overwhelming taste of coconut, pasta was still hard after the recommender 5 mins steeping. The sauce didn't thicken up much at all, not even close to the consistency and texture of macaroni cheese. Only a diehard vegan with cauterised taste buds would manage to eat this. I had one spoonful. It's still sitting there this morning.
Disgusting...
This was literally disgusting, inedible, I had to throw it away it also smelt awful.
Not the best.
This was not at all pleasant. Couldn't finish it.