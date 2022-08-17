We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Mac & Peas 80G 80G

£1.20
£15.00/kg

Per pot

Energy
1353kJ
320kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
2.1g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.2g

medium

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 423kJ / 100kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta in a mild cheese flavour sauce with peas.
  • A Mac & Cheese style sauce made with coconut alternative for cheese and peas for green
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 

Dried Pasta (50%) [Durum Wheat Semolina], Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Dried Peas (3.5%), Coconut Extract ( 2.5%), Soya Protein, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract), Ground Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

    Remove lid and add boiling water to the fill line (approx. 240ml), stir and leave to stand for 5 minutes. Stir again and enjoy!

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pot (320g)
Energy423kJ / 100kcal1353kJ / 320kcal
Fat0.7g2.1g
Saturates0.5g1.5g
Carbohydrate19.7g62.9g
Sugars0.1g0.3g
Fibre1.6g5.0g
Protein3.0g9.6g
Salt0.4g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 240ml of water.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

26 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Do not put this in your mouth.

1 stars

This is dessicated evil in a pot. Never before have I noped out of eating a basic pot pasta, but the "coconut" cheese alternative was so offensive, I couldn't even bring myself to swallow the first mouthfull. Not only is it criminally bland, but it's also slimy and crunchy at the same time. I have no idea how they managed that. The pasta doesn't soften and I couldn't really discern any peas as such, just pea coloured shavings. Nothing will make this edible, not even adding real cheese after the fact. To put this in perspective, after this failure I found a branded pot pasta in the cupboard that was over a year out of date and it still knocked the socks off this terrible wannabe. Not fit for human consumption!

Absolutely rank!!!

1 stars

The most disgusting thing I have tried in years. Gross smelling, disgusting looking and even worse tasting.

Don’t follow the instructions. Make it this way…

3 stars

On its own the pasta stays crunchy even after it’s been soaked in boiling water. I like to leave it to simmer on the stove for a bit with some vegan mince, which makes for a nice quick meal and softens the pasta more.

Pass this item. Not pleasant.

1 stars

Hard and crunchy pasta even after leaving longer than asked. Unpleasant tasting sauce.

Pretty inedible. Tastes fake, processed & gross -

1 stars

Pretty inedible. Tastes fake, processed & gross - doesn't feel like real food.

great for a quick vegan cheese free snack

5 stars

great for a quick vegan cheese free snack

Absolutely disgusting. No flavour and a horrible a

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. No flavour and a horrible aftertaste

Vile...just vile

1 stars

Disgustingly sweet, overwhelming taste of coconut, pasta was still hard after the recommender 5 mins steeping. The sauce didn't thicken up much at all, not even close to the consistency and texture of macaroni cheese. Only a diehard vegan with cauterised taste buds would manage to eat this. I had one spoonful. It's still sitting there this morning.

Disgusting...

1 stars

This was literally disgusting, inedible, I had to throw it away it also smelt awful.

Not the best.

2 stars

This was not at all pleasant. Couldn't finish it.

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

