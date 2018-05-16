Wicked Kitchen Wicked Wellingtons 300G

- Energy1664kJ 399kcal20%
- Fat23.2g33%
- Saturates10.5g53%
- Sugars4.1g5%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1290kJ / 309kcal
Product Description
- Pea protein, mushroom, vegetable suet, onion and seasoning wrapped in puff pastry.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi we're Derek & Chad. We're Chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legends. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Two individual hand rolled Wellingtons. Seasoned pea protein, flaky pastry with fancy roasted garlic herb mushroom duxelle.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, White Onion, Textured Pea Protein (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Pea Protein (2%), Roast Garlic Purée, Roasted Shallot, Palm Fat, Porcini Mushroom, Closed Cup Mushroom, Chestnut Mushroom, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Maize Flour, Salt, Beetroot Powder, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Ascorbic Acid, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Carrot, Onion, Potato Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Thyme, Maize Starch, Leek, Sea Salt, White Pepper, Sugar, Maize Maltodextrin, Mace, Coconut Oil, Garlic.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (129g**)
|Energy
|1290kJ / 309kcal
|1664kJ / 399kcal
|Fat
|18.0g
|23.2g
|Saturates
|8.1g
|10.5g
|Carbohydrate
|27.4g
|35.4g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|2.9g
|Protein
|8.2g
|10.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 257g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021