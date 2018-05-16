By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Wicked Wellingtons 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wicked Kitchen Wicked Wellingtons 300G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1664kJ 399kcal
    20%
  • Fat23.2g
    33%
  • Saturates10.5g
    53%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1290kJ / 309kcal

Product Description

  • Pea protein, mushroom, vegetable suet, onion and seasoning wrapped in puff pastry.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi we're Derek & Chad. We're Chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legends. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Two individual hand rolled Wellingtons. Seasoned pea protein, flaky pastry with fancy roasted garlic herb mushroom duxelle.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, White Onion, Textured Pea Protein (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Pea Protein (2%), Roast Garlic Purée, Roasted Shallot, Palm Fat, Porcini Mushroom, Closed Cup Mushroom, Chestnut Mushroom, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Maize Flour, Salt, Beetroot Powder, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Ascorbic Acid, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Carrot, Onion, Potato Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Thyme, Maize Starch, Leek, Sea Salt, White Pepper, Sugar, Maize Maltodextrin, Mace, Coconut Oil, Garlic.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (129g**)
Energy1290kJ / 309kcal1664kJ / 399kcal
Fat18.0g23.2g
Saturates8.1g10.5g
Carbohydrate27.4g35.4g
Sugars3.2g4.1g
Fibre2.3g2.9g
Protein8.2g10.6g
Salt0.9g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 257g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here