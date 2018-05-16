Cadbury Dairy Milk Daim Mini Eggs 77G
- Energy492 kJ 118 kcal6%
- Fat6.7 g10%
- Saturates3.8 g19%
- Sugars12 g14%
- Salt0.06 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2235 kJ
Product Description
- Solid milk chocolate eggs with crunchy almond caramel pieces (4.5 %).
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 77G
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithins), Blanched Almonds, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Flavourings, Salt, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Whey Permeate (from Milk), **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts, Wheat.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
2x Egg = 1 Portion. 3-4 portions per bag
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
Net Contents
77g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 2 eggs (22 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2235 kJ
|492 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|535 kcal
|118 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|6.7 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|17 g
|3.8 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|13 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|56 g
|12 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.0 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|7.1 g
|1.6 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.29 g
|0.06 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
