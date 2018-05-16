Birds Eye Green Cuisine Falafel 450G
New
- Energy861kJ 206kcal10%
- Fat11g16%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Balls formed from a blend of chickpeas, herbs and spices, lightly fried.
- For a sustainable tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- All Natural Plant Power
- Our falafels are loaded with chickpeas, bursting full of flavor
- Don't Recycle
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Powered by plants
- Delicious
- Source of fibre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 450G
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Chickpeas (61%), Fried Onion (Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Durum Wheat Semolina, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Onion, Garlic, Salt, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Cumin, Stabiliser (Methylcellulose), Maize Starch, Coriander Extract, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Celery.
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Tasty when oven baked straight from the freezer.
200°C ,Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6,12-14 mins
Pre-heat the oven. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Turn over halfway through cooking.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guideline only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Preparation and Usage
- Try a classic with a twist
- Why not make your own garlic dill sauce to go with this delicious Falafel? Mix plain houmous with a little extra garlic, chopped dill and thin it down with almond milk to get a nice dipping consistency.
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Careline information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- www.birdseye.co.uk
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
- Naas,
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 6 Falafel (90g) Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|947kJ
|861kJ
|- kcal
|227kcal
|206kcal
|Fat
|12g
|11g
|- of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|19g
|- of which sugars
|1.9g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|3.6g
|Protein
|6.7g
|6.0g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.1g
|This pack contains 5 portions
