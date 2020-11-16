Heat & Enjoy Chicken Korma 425G
Offer
- Energy1391kJ 334kcal17%
- Fat22.7g32%
- Saturates7.1g36%
- Sugars10.9g12%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1391kJ
Product Description
- Marinated cooked chicken breast in a cream, yogurt, cashew nut and coconut sauce with spices.
- Marinated chicken breast in a rich, creamy coconut and cashew sauce
- Pack size: 425G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (24%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Coconut, Cashew Nut, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Desiccated Coconut, Salt, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cardamom, Mace, Coriander, Black Pepper, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Mustard Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Cumin Seed, Ginger Powder, Pimento Powder, Clove Powder, Nutmeg, Fennel, Star Anise, Bay Leaf, Basil, Oregano, Garlic.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Oven: Remove outer label and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving. From Chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating from frozen. (add before defrost statement)
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. (For oven reheat please see base of pack)
Microwave: Remove outer label. Slightly loosen one side of the lid. Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating from frozen. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
From Chilled: 800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 secs
From Frozen: 800W 9 mins/900W 8 mins 30 secs
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
425g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|½ of a pack (191g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1391kJ
|729kJ
|334kcal
|175kcal
|Fat
|22.7g
|11.9g
|Saturates
|7.1g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|13.4g
|7.0g
|Sugars
|10.9g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|1.6g
|Protein
|17.6g
|9.2g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 425g typically weighs 382g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020