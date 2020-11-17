By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Goodfellas Takeaway Mighty Meat Feast Pizza 570G

Goodfellas Takeaway Mighty Meat Feast Pizza 570G
£ 3.30
£0.58/100g
Per 1/2 pizza (285g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy3000kJ 717kcal
    36%
  • Fat36g
    51%
  • Saturates15g
    75%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt2.1g
    35%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1057kJ

Product Description

  • A Stone Baked Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage Meatballs, Smoke Flavoured Reformed Ham with Added Water, Italian Style Sausage and Pan Fried Onions.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a Difference with Responsibly Sourced and Prepared Food Every Day
  • goodfellaspizzas.com/our-sustainable-path
  • Join the Conversation on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram
  • Made with dough that's well rested and baked on Italian stone. Topped with our signature tomato sauce (with no artificial colours or flavours), then loaded with cheese, the meatiest pepperoni, ham, sausage and meatballs. Our takeaway pizzas are then immediately frozen to lock in the freshness and flavour. Goodfella's... delicious Italian American style pizza from the original frozen pizza people.
  • Goodfellas is a Trademark of Birds Eye Ireland Limited.
  • Our Tasty Pepperoni
  • Italian Style Sausage
  • Pack size: 570G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (14%), Tomato Puree, Pepperoni (4%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary; Paprika, Paprika Extract, Coriander, Garlic, Pepper Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Oregano, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Pork Sausage Meatballs (4%) (Pork, Rusk (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Pork Fat, Fennel, Salt, Red Pepper Flakes, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Basil, Fennel Seeds, Dextrose, Thyme, Barley Malt Extract, Marjoram, Parsley, Sage, Bay Leaf, Black Pepper), Smoke Flavoured Reformed Ham with Added Water (4%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Triphosphates; Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate; Preservative: Sodium Nitrite; Smoke Flavouring), Italian Style Sausage (4%) (Pork, Pork Rind, Water, Pork Fat, Rusk (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Potato Starch, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Collagen Casing, Dextrose, Garlic, Oregano, Parsley, Fennel, Black Pepper), Pan Fried Onions (4%) (White Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cornflour, Maize Flour, Chilli Powder (Cayenne Pepper, Chilli, Salt, Garlic Powder, Paprika Extract, Cumin, Oregano, Bell Pepper Extract), Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Natural Butter Flavouring, Black Pepper, Cumin, Onion Powder, Cheese Powder (Milk), Coriander, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store Frozen at -18°C or Cooler.Do Not Refreeze after Defrosting. See Top of Pack for Best Before End Date.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 3 Easy Steps
1. Heat Oven
Conventional Oven 200°C/Gas 6
Fan Oven 180°C
2. Remove all packaging (recycle carton)
Spread out all toppings... yum!
3. Cook directly on top oven shelf (no baking tray)
For cooking times please see below
Cook in 19 Minutes*
*19-22 mins
Bake until golden brown
For best results, cook from frozen
Remember, all appliances vary, these instructions are guides only!
Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating... Toppings can be extremely hot!

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Net Contents

570g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 1/2 Pizza (285g)** Oven Baked Provides:%RI* Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy1057kJ3000kJ36%
-253kcal717kcal36%
Fat13g36g51%
of which saturates 5.1g15g75%
Carbohydrate24g70g
of which sugars2.5g7.2g8%
Fibre1.6g4.5g
Protein9.1g26g
Salt0.73g2.1g35%
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)---
*Reference Intake---
** Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate---
This pack contains 2 servings---

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Avoid

2 stars

I usually buy the pepperoni one which is nice so thought I would try this one. Not nice. Ended up picking the topping off (except the pepperoni)

£ 3.30
£0.60/100g

