Goodfellas Takeaway Mighty Meat Feast Pizza 570G

Avoid
I usually buy the pepperoni one which is nice so thought I would try this one. Not nice. Ended up picking the topping off (except the pepperoni)
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1057kJ
Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (14%), Tomato Puree, Pepperoni (4%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary; Paprika, Paprika Extract, Coriander, Garlic, Pepper Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Oregano, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Pork Sausage Meatballs (4%) (Pork, Rusk (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Pork Fat, Fennel, Salt, Red Pepper Flakes, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Basil, Fennel Seeds, Dextrose, Thyme, Barley Malt Extract, Marjoram, Parsley, Sage, Bay Leaf, Black Pepper), Smoke Flavoured Reformed Ham with Added Water (4%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Triphosphates; Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate; Preservative: Sodium Nitrite; Smoke Flavouring), Italian Style Sausage (4%) (Pork, Pork Rind, Water, Pork Fat, Rusk (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Potato Starch, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Collagen Casing, Dextrose, Garlic, Oregano, Parsley, Fennel, Black Pepper), Pan Fried Onions (4%) (White Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cornflour, Maize Flour, Chilli Powder (Cayenne Pepper, Chilli, Salt, Garlic Powder, Paprika Extract, Cumin, Oregano, Bell Pepper Extract), Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Natural Butter Flavouring, Black Pepper, Cumin, Onion Powder, Cheese Powder (Milk), Coriander, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Store Frozen at -18°C or Cooler.Do Not Refreeze after Defrosting. See Top of Pack for Best Before End Date.
Oven cook
Instructions: 3 Easy Steps
1. Heat Oven
Conventional Oven 200°C/Gas 6
Fan Oven 180°C
2. Remove all packaging (recycle carton)
Spread out all toppings... yum!
3. Cook directly on top oven shelf (no baking tray)
For cooking times please see below
Cook in 19 Minutes*
*19-22 mins
Bake until golden brown
For best results, cook from frozen
Remember, all appliances vary, these instructions are guides only!
Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating... Toppings can be extremely hot!
This pack contains 2 servings
Card. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
570g ℮
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 1/2 Pizza (285g)** Oven Baked Provides:
|%RI* Per 1/2 Pizza
|Energy
|1057kJ
|3000kJ
|36%
|-
|253kcal
|717kcal
|36%
|Fat
|13g
|36g
|51%
|of which saturates
|5.1g
|15g
|75%
|Carbohydrate
|24g
|70g
|of which sugars
|2.5g
|7.2g
|8%
|Fibre
|1.6g
|4.5g
|Protein
|9.1g
|26g
|Salt
|0.73g
|2.1g
|35%
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|** Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
