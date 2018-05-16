By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Ultimate Chopped Nut Easter Egg 518G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Ultimate Chopped Nut Easter Egg 518G
£ 12.00
£2.32/100g

New

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with chopped hazelnuts (6 %) and one bar of milk chocolate with chopped hazelnuts (9 %).
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk and chopped hazelnuts.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • 1/17 egg 1 portion = 7 % of the RI* of kcal
  • *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Chopped Nuts sharing bar.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • 6x chunks 1 portion = 7 % of the RI* of kcal
  • *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk and chopped hazelnuts.
  • 1/17 egg = 1 portion. Approximately 17 portions per hollow shell egg
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Chopped Nuts sharing bar.
  • 6x chunks = 1 portion. 4 portions per bar
  • Be a Good Egg
  • Let's Recycle
  • Plastic - Not Yet Recycled
  • Learn more at recyclenow.com
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • With Sharing Bar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 518G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

518g ℮

  • Each 25 g contains
    • Energy568 kJ 136 kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.2 g
      12%
    • Saturates4.2 g
      21%
    • Sugars13 g
      15%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2274 kJ

    • With Sharing Bar
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Chopped Hazelnuts, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (25 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2274 kJ568 kJ8400 kJ /
    -545 kcal136 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 33 g8.2 g70 g
    of which Saturates 17 g4.2 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 54 g13 g260 g
    of which Sugars 53 g13 g90 g
    Fibre 2.6 g0.6 g-
    Protein 7.8 g1.9 g50 g
    Salt 0.22 g0.06 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Each 23.8 g (6 chunks) contains
    • Energy543 kJ 130 kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.0 g
      11%
    • Saturates4.1 g
      20%
    • Sugars12 g
      14%
    • Salt0.05 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2280 kJ

    • With Sharing Bar
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Chopped Hazelnuts, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 6 Chunks (23.8 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2280 kJ543 kJ8400 kJ /
    -547 kcal130 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 33 g8.0 g70 g
    of which Saturates 17 g4.1 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 52 g12 g260 g
    of which Sugars 51 g12 g90 g
    Fibre 2.5 g0.6 g-
    Protein 7.9 g1.9 g50 g
    Salt 0.22 g0.05 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

