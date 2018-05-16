Lazy Day Foods Free From Tiffin Selection 360G

Product Description
- Tiffin Selection
- At Lazy Day Foods, our mission is to make it easy to enjoy the best quality free-from foods that you have ever tasted. We have developed a range of high quality, hand baked free-from biscuits and tray bakes for customers with food allergies or food intolerances. Baked in a dedicated gluten-free, dairy-free and egg-free bakery. We do not handle nuts on site. Make every day a Lazy Day with our range of award winning tiffin!
- Free from gluten, wheat, dairy & egg
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Wheat
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Help prevent cruelty to cakes by storing in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Pun in an airtight container after opening and store in your secret hiding place!
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Lazy Day Foods Ltd,
- 1 Moncrieffe Road,
- Chapelhall,
- ML6 8QH.
Return to
- Lazy Day Foods Ltd,
- 1 Moncrieffe Road,
- Chapelhall,
- ML6 8QH.
- Tel: 01236 765300
- www.lazydayfoods.com
Net Contents
360g ℮
- Free from gluten, wheat, dairy & egg
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate (34%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla], Gluten Free Flour [Rice, Cornflour, Tapioca], Margarine [Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono-& Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Vegetable Colours (Curcumin, Annatto), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Sultanas (15%), Golden Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), *Palm Oil is RSPO certified
Nutrition
Typical Values Units per 100grms Energy 2037kJ - 488Kcal Fat 30 of which Saturates 15 Carbohydrates 52 of which sugars 37 Fibre 4 Protein 3 Salt 0.5
- Free from gluten, wheat, dairy & egg
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate (33%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa, Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla], Margarine [Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono-& Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Vegetable Colours (Curcumin, Annatto), Natural Flavouring), Gluten Free Flour (Rice, Cornflour, Tapioca), Sultanas (90%), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (9.0%) [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Golden Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil*, Orange Oil (0.2%), Dried Cranberries, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), *Palm Oil is RSPO certified
Nutrition
Typical Values Units per 100grms Energy 2190kJ - 525Kcal Fat 31g of which Saturates 15g Carbohydrates 57g of which sugars 29g Fibre 2g Protein 4g Salt 0.5g
- Free from gluten, wheat, dairy & egg
Information
Ingredients
Margarine [Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Vegetable Colours (Curcumin, Annatto), Natural Flavouring], Chocolate (20%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla], Gluten Free Flour [Rice, Cornflour, Tapioca], Sultanas (14.5%), Golden Syrup, Sweetened Cherries (7%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate], Sugar, Marshmallows (5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Dextrose, Carrageenan, Maize Starch, Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Natural Vanilla, Polyphosphate, Natural Colour (Beetroot Red, Titanium Dioxide)], Palm Oil*, Soya Lecithin, *Palm Oil is RSPO certified
Nutrition
Typical Values Units per 100grms Energy 1978kJ - 474Kcal Fat 28 of which Saturates 13 Carbohydrates 55 of which sugars 39 Fibre 3 Protein 2 Salt 0.5
