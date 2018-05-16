By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lazy Day Foods Free From Tiffin Selection 360G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lazy Day Foods Free From Tiffin Selection 360G
£ 4.75
£1.32/100g

Product Description

  • Tiffin Selection
  • At Lazy Day Foods, our mission is to make it easy to enjoy the best quality free-from foods that you have ever tasted. We have developed a range of high quality, hand baked free-from biscuits and tray bakes for customers with food allergies or food intolerances. Baked in a dedicated gluten-free, dairy-free and egg-free bakery. We do not handle nuts on site. Make every day a Lazy Day with our range of award winning tiffin!
  • Free from gluten, wheat, dairy & egg
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Wheat
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Help prevent cruelty to cakes by storing in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Pun in an airtight container after opening and store in your secret hiding place!

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Lazy Day Foods Ltd,
  • 1 Moncrieffe Road,
  • Chapelhall,
  • ML6 8QH.

Return to

  • Lazy Day Foods Ltd,
  • 1 Moncrieffe Road,
  • Chapelhall,
  • ML6 8QH.
  • Tel: 01236 765300
  • www.lazydayfoods.com

Net Contents

360g ℮

    • Free from gluten, wheat, dairy & egg
    • Cranberry & Orange Tiffin
    • Belgian Chocolate Tiffin
    • Belgian Chocolate Rocky Road

    Information

    Ingredients

    Chocolate (34%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla], Gluten Free Flour [Rice, Cornflour, Tapioca], Margarine [Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono-& Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Vegetable Colours (Curcumin, Annatto), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Sultanas (15%), Golden Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), *Palm Oil is RSPO certified

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Wheat
    • Contains: Soya

    Storage

    • Help prevent cruelty to cakes by storing in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Pun in an airtight container after opening and store in your secret hiding place!

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesUnits per 100grms
    Energy 2037kJ
    -488Kcal
    Fat 30
    of which Saturates 15
    Carbohydrates52
    of which sugars 37
    Fibre 4
    Protein 3
    Salt 0.5
    • Free from gluten, wheat, dairy & egg
    • Cranberry & Orange Tiffin
    • Belgian Chocolate Tiffin
    • Belgian Chocolate Rocky Road

    Information

    Ingredients

    Chocolate (33%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa, Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla], Margarine [Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono-& Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Vegetable Colours (Curcumin, Annatto), Natural Flavouring), Gluten Free Flour (Rice, Cornflour, Tapioca), Sultanas (90%), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (9.0%) [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Golden Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil*, Orange Oil (0.2%), Dried Cranberries, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), *Palm Oil is RSPO certified

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Wheat
    • Contains: Soya

    Storage

    • Help prevent cruelty to cakes by storing in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Pun in an airtight container after opening and store in your secret hiding place!

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesUnits per 100grms
    Energy 2190kJ
    -525Kcal
    Fat31g
    of which Saturates 15g
    Carbohydrates57g
    of which sugars 29g
    Fibre2g
    Protein4g
    Salt0.5g
    • Free from gluten, wheat, dairy & egg
    • Cranberry & Orange Tiffin
    • Belgian Chocolate Tiffin
    • Belgian Chocolate Rocky Road

    Information

    Ingredients

    Margarine [Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Vegetable Colours (Curcumin, Annatto), Natural Flavouring], Chocolate (20%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla], Gluten Free Flour [Rice, Cornflour, Tapioca], Sultanas (14.5%), Golden Syrup, Sweetened Cherries (7%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate], Sugar, Marshmallows (5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Dextrose, Carrageenan, Maize Starch, Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Natural Vanilla, Polyphosphate, Natural Colour (Beetroot Red, Titanium Dioxide)], Palm Oil*, Soya Lecithin, *Palm Oil is RSPO certified

    Allergy Information

    • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Wheat
    • Contains: Soya

    Storage

    • Help prevent cruelty to cakes by storing in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Pun in an airtight container after opening and store in your secret hiding place!

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesUnits per 100grms
    Energy 1978kJ
    -474Kcal
    Fat 28
    of which Saturates 13
    Carbohydrates55
    of which sugars 39
    Fibre 3
    Protein 2
    Salt 0.5

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here