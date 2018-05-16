Meridian 100% Smooth Peanut Butter 470G
Product Description
- Palm Oil Free
- Great taste doesn't have to cost the earth
- We Never Use Palm Oil
- Plant Based
- 100% Nuts
- We Don't Fly our Ingredients
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 470G
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts Whole Skin On (100%)
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for other Nut and Sesame allergy sufferers.
Storage
Best before end: See lid.Store cool & dry. Once opened, consume within 3 months.
Produce of
Produce of more than country. Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Try a Swirl on Porridge or Rice Cakes
Name and address
- Meridian Foods Limited,
- SO21 3JW
- SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
- Unit Q1 Aerodrome Bus. Park,
- Rathcoole,
- Ireland
Net Contents
470g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|2470
|Energy (kcal)
|596
|Fat (g)
|46.0
|of which saturates (g)
|8.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|11.6
|of which sugars (g)
|5.9
|Fibre (g)
|8.5
|Protein (g)
|29.6
|Salt (g)
|0.0
