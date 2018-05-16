Pampers Active Fit Size 4 60 Nappies Jumbo+ Pack

Product Description
- Pampers A/Fit Sz 4 60 Nappies Jumbo+ Pack
- Unleash your wild child!
- As your baby becomes more active, you’ll want a nappy that provides a comfortable fit and reliable protection that can keep up with any move.
- That’s why Pampers Active Fit nappies have a 3-Way Fit system with super-strong grips, wider locking tapes and soft stretchy waist wings for our best-ever stay-put fit.
- They also give up to 12 hours of all-around leakage protection for worry-free play, no matter how wild the moves.
- PAMPERS ACTIVE FIT gives your active baby trusted comfort fit and up to 12h leakage protection
- LARGE & SOFT WAIST WINGS stay in place no matter how much baby moves
- 3-WAY FIT stretches, grips and holds for our best stay-put fit
- WIDE LOCKING TAPES hold the nappy for a secure fit
- SUPER ABSORBENT CORE for up to 12h of all-around leakage protection and worry-free play
- WETNESS INDICATOR so you know when it’s time for a change
- PLAYFUL PRINTS for variety in every pack
Information
Ingredients
Petrolatum, Stearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK
- Weybridge
- Surrey
- KT13 0XP
- United Kingdom
- (UK) 0800 328 328 1
- (IE) 1800 535 124
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
Safety information
To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020