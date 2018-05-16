Linda Mccartneys Vegemince 500G
Product Description
- Seasoned Vegetarian Mince made from Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein.
- Proudly supporting meat free Monday
- Meat free pioneer since 1991
- In 1991, Linda's love of animals, the planet, food and family inspired a revolutionary new veggie food company.
- Today more than ever, its caring and sustainable values make us proud to be part of what she started.
- Plant-based food for planet earth from our heart to your home.
- The McCartney Family
- We care about the environment which is why we take extra care when sourcing our packaging.
- We always use the least packaging possible.
- Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 500G
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (92%), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Malted Barley Extract, Onion Powder, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Soya
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C or below. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 1/6 of a pack. For best results, always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging.
Preheat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Once hot, add 1/6 of the vegetarian mince and 1 tablespoon of water. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Number of uses
Pack Contains Approx. 6 Servings
Name and address
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
Return to
- Please Get in Touch
- Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
- customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- 0800 626 697
- www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- Hain Celestial,
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|(cooked as per instructions) per 100g
|(cooked as per instructions) per 1/6 pack
|Energy kJ
|722
|501
|Energy kcal
|171
|119
|Fat
|4.3g
|3.0g
|(of which saturates)
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|11.7g
|8.1g
|(of which sugars)
|3.2g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|2.2g
|Protein
|19.9g
|13.8g
|Salt
|0.92g
|0.64g
