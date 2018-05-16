By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Linda Mccartneys Vegemince 500G

Linda Mccartneys Vegemince 500G
£ 3.00
£6.00/kg

New

Product Description

  • Seasoned Vegetarian Mince made from Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein.
  • Proudly supporting meat free Monday
  • Meat free pioneer since 1991
  • In 1991, Linda's love of animals, the planet, food and family inspired a revolutionary new veggie food company.
  • Today more than ever, its caring and sustainable values make us proud to be part of what she started.
  • Plant-based food for planet earth from our heart to your home.
  • The McCartney Family
  • We care about the environment which is why we take extra care when sourcing our packaging.
  • We always use the least packaging possible.
  • Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (92%), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Malted Barley Extract, Onion Powder, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C or below. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 1/6 of a pack. For best results, always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging.
Preheat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Once hot, add 1/6 of the vegetarian mince and 1 tablespoon of water. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Number of uses

Pack Contains Approx. 6 Servings

Name and address

  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH,
  • UK.

  • Please Get in Touch
  • Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
  • customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • 0800 626 697
  • www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH,
  • UK.
  • Hain Celestial,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(cooked as per instructions) per 100g(cooked as per instructions) per 1/6 pack
Energy kJ722501
Energy kcal171119
Fat4.3g3.0g
(of which saturates)0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate11.7g8.1g
(of which sugars)3.2g2.2g
Fibre3.2g2.2g
Protein19.9g13.8g
Salt0.92g0.64g
Pack Contains Approx. 6 Servings--

