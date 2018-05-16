Bisto Best Lamb Gravy 24G

- Energy59kJ 14kcal<1%
- Fat<0.5g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt0.53g9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Product Description
- Lamb Gravy Granules
- Our best ever gravy with real meat juices, for an authentic rich roasted flavour.
- With Real Meat Juices
- Pack size: 24G
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Rapeseed Oil, Flavourings, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Lamb Powder (1%), Onion Powder, Potassium Chloride, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dried Herbs, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Oil, Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- May also contain Celery, Egg, Mustard and Wheat (Gluten).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Simply...
- 1. Empty the sachet of Bisto Best into a measuring jug.
- 2. Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, stirring all the time.
- Why not try... adding a spoonful of redcurrant jelly and a splash of red wine for an extra flavoursome gravy. For best results combine in a saucepan on a gentle heat.
Number of uses
This sachet makes approximately 6 portions
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box 13008.
Return to
- If you have any questions or comments please keep the packaging and phone 0800 234 6328 stating when and where you bought it.
- Mon - Fri (9:00am - 5:00pm) (UK only).
Net Contents
24g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 50ml portion (as prepared)
|Energy (kJ)
|1473kJ
|59kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|348kcal
|14kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|0.7g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|71.5g
|2.9g
|of which Sugars
|4.1g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|5.1g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|13.19g
|0.53g
|-
|-
