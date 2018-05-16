Itsu Hoisin Duck Gyoza 240G

Product Description
- Steamed Asian style wheat parcels filled with duck, hoisin sauce & vegetables
- For easy & delicious recipes visit itsu.com/recipes
- Ready. Set. Gyoza!
- Quick & versatile, these restaurant-quality dumplings are easy to prepare and can be enjoyed in hundreds of dishes... little parcels of joy packed with hoisin duck and Asian vegetables.
- Ready in 4 mins
- Source of protein
- Low in saturated fat
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Gyoza Filling: Duck Thigh (21%), Hoisin Sauce (18%) (Red Miso [Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol], Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Water, Garlic Puree, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Spice Blend [Fennel, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Chilli, Clove, Garlic], Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Colour: Plain Caramel; Sesame Oil), Cabbage, Spring Onion, Textured Soya Protein, Carrot, Duck Fat, Sugar, Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast), Sesame Oil, Water, Garlic, Soy Sauce Powder (Soy Sauce [Soya Beans, Wheat, Maltodextrin, Salt]), Salt, Ginger Powder, Spices, Gyoza Skin: Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Turmeric
Allergy Information
- Produced on the same line that handles Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking instructions for 5 gyoza [from frozen]
Steam [recommended]
- Place colander/sieve above pan of boiling water.
- Place gyoza in colander/sieve, cover with any lid & steam for 8 mins.
Pan cook [authentic Japanese-style]
- Pre-heat pan with 1 tsp of oil on low/medium heat.
- Add gyoza & cook for 5 mins.
- Carefully add 4 tbsp of cold water, cover with any lid & cook for another 5 mins until all the water evaporates.
Gently simmer
- Add gyoza to pan of softly boiling water.
- Simmer for 4 mins then drain.
Microwave
- Place gyoza in microwaveable bowl & cover with cold water.
- Microwave for 4 1/2 mins on full power [800W].
- Leave to stand for 1 min then drain.
Produce of
Made in Germany with duck from the EU
Preparation and Usage
- [Make your own dipping sauce]
- - 2 tbsp soy sauce
- - 1 tbsp vinegar (any)
- - 1 tbsp honey
- - 1/2 tbsp sesame oil
- Serving suggestions
- On their own with a dipping sauce
- With vegetables/salad
- In stir-fries
- With rice/noodles
- in soup/broth
Number of uses
This pack contains 2-3 servings
Name and address
- Made for:
- itsu [grocery] Itd,
- High Holborn House,
- [Brownlow Street Entrance],
- 52-54 High Holborn,
- London,
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per: 100g/serving (5 gyoza)
|Energy (kJ)
|867
|Energy (kcal)
|206
|Fat (g)
|4.3
|of which saturates (g)
|1.0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|31
|of which sugars (g)
|4.4
|Fibre (g)
|2.3
|Protein (g)
|9.6
|Salt (g)
|1.5
|-
