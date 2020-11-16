Heat & Enjoy Peri Peri Half Chicken 700G
Product Description
- Half chicken seasoned in a peri peri rub with a sachet of peri peri sauce.
- Heat & Enjoy the 1/2 chicken, seared and coated in medium peri peri sauce. Throw away those door dropped menus and create your own perfect combinations. Make it a meal with chips, rice, coleslaw or some mashed potato.
- Fiery Birdseye chilli marinated chicken in a medium peri peri sauce
- Pack size: 700G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (89%), Peri Peri Sauce Sachet [Spirit Vinegar, Onion Purée, Lemon Zest, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Green Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Cayenne Pepper, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Paprika Extract], Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Chilli Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Paprika Extract, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Coriander, Cayenne Pepper, Oregano, Lemon Oil, Capsicum Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once opened, use within 1 day. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 1hr 10 mins Remove film and sauce sachet. Place the chicken in foil tray on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 60 minutes basting occasionally. Spread sauce evenly over the chicken and return to the oven for a further 10 minutes. To serve, mix sauce with cooking juices in tray and pour over chicken.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Net Contents
700g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (177g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1188kJ
|671kJ
|283kcal
|160kcal
|Fat
|12.3g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|2.6g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.1g
|Protein
|39.5g
|22.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
