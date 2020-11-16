By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heat & Enjoy Peri Peri Half Chicken 700G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heat & Enjoy Peri Peri Half Chicken 700G
£ 5.00
£7.15/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1188kJ 283kcal
    14%
  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1188kJ

Product Description

  • Half chicken seasoned in a peri peri rub with a sachet of peri peri sauce.
  • Heat & Enjoy the 1/2 chicken, seared and coated in medium peri peri sauce. Throw away those door dropped menus and create your own perfect combinations. Make it a meal with chips, rice, coleslaw or some mashed potato.
  • Fiery Birdseye chilli marinated chicken in a medium peri peri sauce
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (89%), Peri Peri Sauce Sachet [Spirit Vinegar, Onion Purée, Lemon Zest, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Green Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Cayenne Pepper, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Paprika Extract], Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Chilli Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Paprika Extract, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Coriander, Cayenne Pepper, Oregano, Lemon Oil, Capsicum Extract.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once opened, use within 1 day. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 1hr 10 mins Remove film and sauce sachet. Place the chicken in foil tray on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 60 minutes basting occasionally. Spread sauce evenly over the chicken and return to the oven for a further 10 minutes. To serve, mix sauce with cooking juices in tray and pour over chicken.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/2 of a pack (177g)Per 100g
Energy1188kJ671kJ283kcal160kcal
Fat12.3g7.0g
Saturates3.3g1.8g
Carbohydrate2.6g1.5g
Sugars2.1g1.2g
Fibre2.0g1.1g
Protein39.5g22.3g
Salt1.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Clubcard Price

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here