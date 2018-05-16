Strong Roots The Kale & Quinoa Burger 300g

- Energy693kJ 166kcal8%
Product Description
- Individually quick-frozen kale, quinoa, potatoes, carrots and roasted onions all coated in a crispy puffed quinoa crumb.
- Stuffed full of some of the most nourishing veg around, the Strong Roots Kale & Quinoa can bring some power to your salad, or pack a plant-based punch between two sides of a burger bun. It's win-win-win with this one.
- Having grown up on a farm, our founder has always known the importance of Strong Roots. Staying true to our roots and vegetables grown in rich soil-we serve food that fills you up and keeps you grounded.
- Quinoa, kale, and mixed veg. Straight-up tasty, no nonsense
- A Blend of Quinoa, Kale and Mixed Vegetables with A Crispy Coat and Full of Flavour
- Low in Sugar and Saturated Fat
- Source of Fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 300G
- Low in Sugar
- Source of Fiber
- Low in Saturated Fat
Information
Ingredients
Curly Kale 18%, Precooked Quinoa 13% (Water, Quinoa), Water, Crumb (Spelt Flour (Gluten), Puffed Quinoa, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Yeast), Sunflower Oil, Potatoes, Carrots, Roasted Onions (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Soya Beans, Potato Flakes, Wheat Flour (Gluten), Vegetable Stock (Salt, Maltodextrin, Spices, Rapeseed Oil), Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat (Gluten)), Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodide), Curry Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground Ginger, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°COnce defrosted do not re-freeze
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat the oven.
2. Place the frozen product in a single layer on an oven tray.
3. During cooking, turn once.
All appliances vary and these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
4 servings per container; Serving size 1 burger (75g)
Name and address
- Produced and Packed for:
- Strong Roots,
- The Root System,
- 10 Terminus Mills,
- Dublin 6,
- D06 F2H7,
Return to
- Strong Roots,
- The Root System,
- 10 Terminus Mills,
- Dublin 6,
- D06 F2H7,
- IE.
- backofpack@strongroots.com
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 75g as consumed (oven cooked)
|Energy
|860
|693 kJ
|206
|166 kcal
|Fat
|10.5
|8.2 G
|of which saturates
|1.0
|.8 G
|Carbohydrate
|21.9
|18 G
|of which sugars
|2.7
|1.7 G
|Fibre
|2.7
|2.4 G
|Protein
|4.5
|3.8 G
|Salt
|.88
|.73 G
