Snack A Jacks Sweet Chilli 5X19g
- Energy326kJ 77kcal4%
- Fat1.5g2%
- Saturates0.2g<1%
- Sugars0.7g<1%
- Salt0.17g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 326kJ
Product Description
- Sweet Chilli Flavour Crispy Rice and Corn Snack
- - Snack A Jacks Sweet Chilli Rice Cakes are delicious snacks made with your convenience in mind
- - Light, crunchy and wonderfully tasty snacks made with rice and corn
- - Perfect for slipping into your bag for on-the-go snacking or packing into your lunchbox for a lunchtime treat
- - Each bag contains 77 calories
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - Contains no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG
- What's poppin'? Forget frying. We pop non-stop until we reach total snackisfaction.
- That means mouth-tinglin' flavour with absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives.
- Cave to the crave. You want it? You got it. Open up and dig in to unstoppable flavour that's under 100 calories per bag.
- The day is yours. Seize the snack!
- Snack-A-Jacks and its logo are registered trademarks ©2021
- Popped (never fried)
- 77 kcal per snack
- Made with Quality Ingredients
- We're Crunchy..!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 95G
Information
Ingredients
Rice, Maize (with germ removed), Sweet Chilli Flavour [Dextrose, Flavourings, Sugar, Salt, Rice Flour, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Hot Paprika, Acid (Citric Acid), Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
5 x 19g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 19g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|326kJ
|1715kJ
|-
|77kcal(4%*)
|406kcal
|Fat
|1.5g(2%*)
|7.8g
|of which Saturates
|0.2g(<1%*)
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|14.6g
|76.9g
|of which Sugars
|0.7g(<1%*)
|3.6g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|1.5g
|Protein
|1.3g
|7.0g
|Salt
|0.17g(3%*)
|0.89g
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
