Snack A Jacks Sweet Chilli 5X19g

Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy326kJ 77kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.7g
    <1%
  • Salt0.17g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 326kJ

Product Description

  • Sweet Chilli Flavour Crispy Rice and Corn Snack
  • - Snack A Jacks Sweet Chilli Rice Cakes are delicious snacks made with your convenience in mind
  • - Light, crunchy and wonderfully tasty snacks made with rice and corn
  • - Perfect for slipping into your bag for on-the-go snacking or packing into your lunchbox for a lunchtime treat
  • - Each bag contains 77 calories
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - Contains no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG
  • What's poppin'? Forget frying. We pop non-stop until we reach total snackisfaction.
  • That means mouth-tinglin' flavour with absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives.
  • Cave to the crave. You want it? You got it. Open up and dig in to unstoppable flavour that's under 100 calories per bag.
  • The day is yours. Seize the snack!
  • Snack-A-Jacks and its logo are registered trademarks ©2021
  • Popped (never fried)
  • 77 kcal per snack
  • Made with Quality Ingredients
  • We're Crunchy..!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 95G

Information

Ingredients

Rice, Maize (with germ removed), Sweet Chilli Flavour [Dextrose, Flavourings, Sugar, Salt, Rice Flour, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Hot Paprika, Acid (Citric Acid), Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Snack a Jacks,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.
  • EU: Snack a Jacks,

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Snack a Jacks,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.
  • EU: Snack a Jacks,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • 0800 783 2577

Net Contents

5 x 19g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 19g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy326kJ1715kJ
-77kcal(4%*)406kcal
Fat1.5g(2%*)7.8g
of which Saturates0.2g(<1%*)0.9g
Carbohydrate14.6g76.9g
of which Sugars0.7g(<1%*)3.6g
Fibre0.3g1.5g
Protein1.3g7.0g
Salt0.17g(3%*)0.89g
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

