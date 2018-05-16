Haagen Dazs Chocolate Collection Mini Ice Cream 4X95ml

Product Description
- Chocolate ice cream with salted caramel swirl (10%) and salted caramel brittle (8%). Dairy ice cream with Belgian chocolate (13%, contains minimum 50% cocoa solids) with hazelnut paste (1%) swirl and roasted caramelised hazelnut pieces (6%). Dairy ice cream with dark chocolate (6%, containsminimum72% cocoa solids) with fat reduced cocoa powder (1%) swirl and roasted almond pieces (4%). Chocolate ice cream with Belgian chocolate (23%).
- Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Minicup collection, the perfect portion for an extraordinary moment.
- Haagen-Dazs ice cream is blended with carefully selected ingredients, to create a luxury ice cream with a unique velvety texture and unforgettable taste.
- Great tasting frozen ice cream dessert with no artificial colours or flavours for ultimate refreshment.
- Indulge in our extraordinary Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream Mini Cup collection or treat yourself to a unique dessert with our Caramel Ice Cream Mini Cup Collection.
- Belgian Chocolate & Hazelnut and Belgian Chocolate - Gluten-free
- Pack size: 380ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Once thawed, do not refreeze. Keep stored below -18 °C.For best before date see side of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Net Contents
4 x 95ml ℮
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Cream (28%), Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Canola, Coconut), Almonds (4%), Cocoa Powder, Egg Yolk, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, High Fat Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin, Soy Lecithin), Caramelised Sugar, Natural Vanilla Flavourings
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g 1 x Cup (79 g) %* (79 g) Energy 1364 kJ 1077 kJ 13% - 328 kcal 259 kcal Fat 23.1 g 18.2 g 26% of which saturates 11.0 g 8.7 g 44% Carbohydrate 23.3 g 18.4 g 7% of which sugars 22.5 g 17.8 g 20% Fibre 2.7 g 2.1 g - Protein 5.4 g 4.3 g 9% Salt 0.13 mg 0.10 mg 2% * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal) - - -
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Cream (27%), Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Egg Yolk, Hazelnuts (3%), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower), Condensed Whole Milk, Hazelnut Paste (1%), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavourings
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g 1 x Cup (79 g) %* (79 g) Energy 1312 kJ 1036 kJ 12% - 315 kcal 249 kcal Fat 20.1 g 15.9 g 23% of which saturates 10.6 g 8.4 g 42% Carbohydrate 28.1 g 22.2 g 9% of which sugars 26.9 g 21.3 g 24% Fibre 1.8 g 1.4 g - Protein 4.5 g 3.5 g 7% Salt 0.12 g 0.09 mg 2% * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal) - - -
- 1 x Cup contains no more than:
- Energy1077 kJ 259 kcal13%
- Fat18.2g26%
- Saturates10.3g51%
- Sugars23.9g27%
- Salt0.38g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1291 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Cream (27%), Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Chocolate (12%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Egg Yolk, Butter, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectins)
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g 1 x Cup (81 g) %* (81 g) Energy 1291 kJ 1046 kJ 13% - 310 kcal 251 kcal Fat 18.7 g 15.2 g 22% of which saturates 11.8 g 9.6 g 48% Carbohydrate 30.6 g 24.8 g 10% of which sugars 29.5 g 23.9 g 27% Fibre 1.3 g 1.1 g - Protein 4.0 g 3.2 g 6% Salt 0.46 g 0.38 g 6% * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal) - - -
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Cream (29%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Belgian Chocolate (13%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Belgian Chocolate Chunks (10%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Butter Oil, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Egg Yolk, Cocoa Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g 1 x Cup (81 g) %* (81 g) Energy 1308 kJ 1060 kJ 13% - 314 kcal 255 kcal Fat 20.7 g 16.8 g 24% of which saturates 12.7 g 10.3 g 51% Carbohydrate 26.3 g 21.3 g 8% of which sugars 24.4 g 19.7 g 22% Fibre 2.2 g 1.8 g - Protein 4.5 g 3.7 g 7% Salt 0.13 g 0.11 g 2% * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal) - - -
