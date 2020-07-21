Pampers New Baby Size 2 76 Nappies Jumbo+ Pack

Pampers for Life
Review from pampers.co.uk
Hey there, i have been using pampers for my three kids and believe me when i say its worth it! cheers!
High recommended
Review from pampers.co.uk
Love them only ones I will use for my new born I find any other branded nappies will leak but never have this problem with pampers nappies
Disappointed
Review from pampers.co.uk
I had high hopes for these nappies - my 6 week old daughter wore these for the first time last night and after just a couple of hours wear, her clothes and sleeping bag are soaked through and the nappy was the right size and applied correctly. Very disappointed, especially given the price!
Wonderful
Review from pampers.co.uk
I love how reliable Pampers are, they don’t leak and my daughters skin feels dry even when she’s got a full nappy. I’ve tried numerous other brands but none of them come close
Fully recommend
Review from pampers.co.uk
I’ve always used pampers when my children were new borns and they work wonders I did my research and choose pampers from how many good reviews they have had they have never let me down
Good
Review from pampers.co.uk
Good good good good good good good good ok ok ok ok
great product
Review from pampers.co.uk
This is a great product. Highly recommend it to mums.
Wonderful
Review from pampers.co.uk
Nice product recommend to every parent. Really satisfy with it.
Valerica
Review from pampers.co.uk
Best nappies on the market I love how they fit my little boy and they don't leak like other brands"
Very impressed
Review from pampers.co.uk
We tried the Pampers Premium Protection in size 1 & 2 and have to say how impressed we really are. The nappies are very soft, have no chemical smell which some products do have from other brands, they fit securely and keep the liquids away from the delicate skin of baby's bottom. I can't vouch for the 12 hours protection as we always changed before the 12 hours, but don't doubt that this isn't the case for these nappies, as they lock away the moisture.