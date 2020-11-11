Bisto Microwave Ready Gravy Pots 2X100g
Product Description
- Bisto Favourite Ready to Use Gravy
- Bisto trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Pot - Rinse - Recycle
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Lid - Don't Recycle
- The Nation's Favourite
- Microwave Ready
- Ready in 1 Min
- Low Sugar and Fat
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
- Low Sugar
- Low Fat
Information
Ingredients
Water, Modified Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Salt, Dried Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Flavouring, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Black Pepper Extract, Rosemary Extract, Onion Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
- Separation of ingredients is natural.
- Once heated use immediately, do not reheat.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone 0800 234 6328.
- Mon - Fri 9.00am - 5.00pm (ROI 1800 93 2814).
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- www.bisto.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (1 pot) as sold
|Energy (kJ)/(kcal)
|146kJ
|-
|34kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.95g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|This pack contains 2 portions
|-
