Ben & Jerry's Swirled Non Dairy Ice Cream 465Ml
Product Description
- Non dairy coconut flavour ice cream with caramel (10%) & cookie (7%) swirls and chocolatey pieces (7%)
- Ben & Jerry's SOS NOW! This coconutty caramelly creation is a swirled-class vegan ice cream dessert flavour you can’t resist and a demand for climate justice you can’t ignore.
- This coconut flavoured ice cream with caramel & cookie swirls and chocolatey chunks is the perfect dessert.
- Because climate justice is as much about people as it is our planet. This ice cream tub is not just a desert but also an awareness flavour calling for a cleaner, greener, fairer future for all. We’ve been campaigning for issues of equality & justice for as long as we can remember, and climate change is as much about justice as anything. It’s as much about people as it is about our planet. Because the truth is, whilst climate change affects us all, it doesn’t affect us all equally. We can and must reimagine the future; one that’s cleaner, greener and fairer for ALL.
- While this isn’t Ben & Jerry's first “Save our Swirled’ flavour, it is their most urgent. ‘If It’s Melted It’s Ruined’ is just as true today as it was then, but the time is NOW to shake up the existing state of affairs and demand that our leaders listen up and put our words into action.
- Ben & Jerry's Vegan Save Our Swirled Now non-dairy ice cream dessert.
- Ben & Jerry's coconut flavoured vegan ice cream with caramel & cookie swirls and chocolatey chunks is the perfect ice cream dessert.
- Ben & Jerry's SOS NOW! Ice cream dessert: Ben & Jerry's has launched SOS NOW to call on our leaders to ensure a cleaner, greener and fairer future for all. There’s no justice without climate justice.
- Ben & Jerry's non-dairy ice cream dessert includes Fairtrade certified Sugar (excluding icing sugar), cocoa, coconut and vanilla
- Ben & Jerry's Ben & Jerry's is a Kosher and Vegan certified ice cream dessert
- Ben & Jerry's uses responsibly sourced packaging for their ice cream dessert tubs
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, sugar, glucose syrup, coconut fat, vegetable oils (fully refined soybean, canola), ALMOND paste (2%), raw cane sugar, coconut (1%), fat-reduced cocoa powder, corn starch, icing sugar, WHEAT flour, whole WHEAT flour, pea protein, emulsifiers (sunflower lecithins, SOY lecithins), cocoa butter, stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), modified starch, salt, flavourings, molasses, vanilla extract, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate), BARLEY malt extract, acidity regulator (citric acid). > Sugar (excluding icing sugar), cocoa, coconut, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 22%F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts, Soya
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
Netherlands
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
465 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|1146 kJ
|1024 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|273 kcal
|243 kcal
|Fat (g)
|14 g
|12 g
|of which saturates (g)
|9.4 g
|8.2 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|34 g
|31 g
|of which sugars (g)
|23 g
|21 g
|Protein (g)
|1.6 g
|1.4 g
|Salt (g)
|0.19 g
|0.17 g
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)
|-
|-
