Tesco Finest Semi Dried Cherry Tomatoes 285G

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Semi Dried Cherry Tomatoes 285G
£3.15
£1.75/100g DR.WT

1/4 of a jar (45g)

Energy
210kJ
51kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.0g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.9g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.48g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 467kJ / 112kcal

Product Description

  • Semi dried cherry tomatoes in oil with candied orange peel.
  • Marinaded in candied orange peel for a sweet and zesty flavour.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Semi Dried Cherry Tomatoes (58%) [Semi Dried Cherry Tomato, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sunflower Oil, Candied Orange Peel (5%) [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring].

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

180g

Net Contents

285g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (45g)
Energy467kJ / 112kcal210kJ / 51kcal
Fat6.7g3.0g
Saturates0.8g0.3g
Carbohydrate9.4g4.2g
Sugars8.6g3.9g
Fibre4.3g1.9g
Protein1.6g0.7g
Salt1.06g0.48g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--
4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Excellent product, great taste.

5 stars

Excellent quality. Great with dips and added to pizza. Great flavour, once you have eaten these you won’t want any other sun dried tomatoes. Will always keep a jar in my store cupboard

Delicious tomatoes

5 stars

Wanted sun dried tomatoes in oil for a recipe but these were the only ones on the shelf. Not sure that they are cherry tomatoes, they look bigger to me, but boy are they tasty. Used a few for the recipe and had to stop myself finishing the rest straight from the jar.

Candied orange gives a lovely zing.

5 stars

These are gorgeous when baked in the oven with other vegetables. The candied orange gives that zing to the food.

Delicious

5 stars

They are delicious! So much better than sun-dried tomatoes from a plastic container. They are not too dry, still very juicy. I had doubts about oranges but I was so wrong. Oranges give tomatoes a very light sweet taste, nothing too unusual. Will definitely order more!

