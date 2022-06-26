Tesco Finest Semi Dried Cherry Tomatoes 285G

Excellent product, great taste.
Excellent quality. Great with dips and added to pizza. Great flavour, once you have eaten these you won’t want any other sun dried tomatoes. Will always keep a jar in my store cupboard
Delicious tomatoes
Wanted sun dried tomatoes in oil for a recipe but these were the only ones on the shelf. Not sure that they are cherry tomatoes, they look bigger to me, but boy are they tasty. Used a few for the recipe and had to stop myself finishing the rest straight from the jar.
Candied orange gives a lovely zing.
These are gorgeous when baked in the oven with other vegetables. The candied orange gives that zing to the food.
Delicious
They are delicious! So much better than sun-dried tomatoes from a plastic container. They are not too dry, still very juicy. I had doubts about oranges but I was so wrong. Oranges give tomatoes a very light sweet taste, nothing too unusual. Will definitely order more!