Cadbury Mini Eggs Bar 110G

Cadbury Mini Eggs Bar 110G
£ 1.00
£0.91/100g

New

Each 27.5 g contains
  • Energy603 kJ 144 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.8 g
    11%
  • Saturates4.6 g
    23%
  • Sugars16 g
    18%
  • Salt0.07 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2195 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with micro mini eggs inclusions (16 %)
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • 100% sustainably sourced cocoa
  • With micro mini eggs inclusions
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Sunflower Lecithins), Rice Starch, Thickener (Gum Arabic), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Maize Protein, ** The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

6x chunks = 1 Portion. 4 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 81 81 81 (UK only).
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 6 chunks (27.5 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2195 kJ603 kJ8400 kJ /
-525 kcal144 kcal2000 kcal
Fat28 g7.8 g70 g
of which Saturates17 g4.6 g20 g
Carbohydrate59 g16 g260 g
of which Sugars58 g16 g90 g
Fibre2.3 g0.6 g-
Protein6.8 g1.9 g50 g
Salt0.24 g0.07 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

