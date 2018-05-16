By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Hash Brown Waffles 650G

Birds Eye Hash Brown Waffles 650G
£ 2.60
£4.00/kg
Per 3 hash brown mini waffles (81g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy539kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.53g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Hash brown mini waffles made with freshly shredded potato and onion, lightly fried.
  • It's the holes that make 'em so crispy. Made with freshly shredded potatoes and onion. Yum!
  • Waffy Versatile™
  • Grill 'em
  • Bake 'em
  • Load 'em
  • Love 'em!
  • The holes make 'em crispy
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 650G

Information

Ingredients

Potato (83%), Sunflower Oil, Dried Potato, Onion (3%), Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Natural Onion Flavouring

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, grill.
Medium Grill 7 - 9 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220ºC Fan 200ºC Gas Mark 7 15 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking. Cook until crisp and golden.
Do not overcook.
Follow recommended cooking times.
If preparing smaller quantities, reduce the cooking time.
Our real potatoes vary throughout the year, so the time taken to become crisp and golden yellow may also vary.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Net Contents

650g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 3 Hash Brown Mini Waffles (81g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ681kJ539kJ
- kcal163kcal129kcal
Fat 8.7g7.0g
- of which Saturates 1.0g0.8g
Carbohydrate 18g14g
- of which Sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre 2.4g1.9g
Protein 2.0g1.6g
Salt 0.65g0.53g
This pack contains 8 portions--

