Birds Eye Hash Brown Waffles 650G

Product Description
- Hash brown mini waffles made with freshly shredded potato and onion, lightly fried.
- It's the holes that make 'em so crispy. Made with freshly shredded potatoes and onion. Yum!
- Waffy Versatile™
- Grill 'em
- Bake 'em
- Load 'em
- Love 'em!
- The holes make 'em crispy
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 650G
Information
Ingredients
Potato (83%), Sunflower Oil, Dried Potato, Onion (3%), Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Natural Onion Flavouring
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, grill.
Medium Grill 7 - 9 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Oven cook
Instructions: 220ºC Fan 200ºC Gas Mark 7 15 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking. Cook until crisp and golden.
Do not overcook.
Follow recommended cooking times.
If preparing smaller quantities, reduce the cooking time.
Our real potatoes vary throughout the year, so the time taken to become crisp and golden yellow may also vary.
Number of uses
This pack contains 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
650g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 3 Hash Brown Mini Waffles (81g) Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|681kJ
|539kJ
|- kcal
|163kcal
|129kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|7.0g
|- of which Saturates
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|18g
|14g
|- of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.9g
|Protein
|2.0g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.65g
|0.53g
|This pack contains 8 portions
|-
|-
