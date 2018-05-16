Birds Eye Hash Brown Waffles 650G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.

Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.

These instructions are guidelines only.

Do Not refreeze after defrosting.



Grill

Instructions: Alternatively, grill.

Medium Grill 7 - 9 mins

Pre-heat the grill.

Turn over occasionally.

Cook until crisp and golden.



Oven cook

Instructions: 220ºC Fan 200ºC Gas Mark 7 15 mins

Pre-heat the oven.

Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.

Turn over halfway through cooking. Cook until crisp and golden.

Do not overcook.

Follow recommended cooking times.

If preparing smaller quantities, reduce the cooking time.

Our real potatoes vary throughout the year, so the time taken to become crisp and golden yellow may also vary.

