Cadbury White With Oreo Easter Egg 220G

Cadbury White With Oreo Easter Egg 220G
£ 3.00
£1.37/100g
Each 25 g contains
  • Energy555 kJ 133 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.1 g
    10%
  • Saturates4.1 g
    21%
  • Sugars15 g
    17%
  • Salt0.11 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2218 kJ

Product Description

  • Hollow white chocolate egg with biscuit pieces (7%).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • 1/8 Egg ≈ 1 portion = 7 % of the RI* of kcal
  • *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • The Ultimate Combination Of creamy White Chocolate & Crunchy Oreo Pieces
  • Be a Good Egg
  • Learn more at recyclenow.com
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Creamy white chocolate shell with crunchy oreo biscuit pieces
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476, E442), Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Flavourings, Raising Agents (E503, E501, E500), Salt, Acidity Regulator (E524)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base

Number of uses

1/8 Egg = 1 portion. 8-9 portions per hollow shell egg

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (25 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2218 kJ555 kJ8400 kJ /
-530 kcal133 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 28 g7.1 g70 g
of which Saturates 17 g4.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 63 g16 g260 g
of which Sugars 60 g15 g90 g
Fibre 0.3 g< 0.1 g-
Protein 4.9 g1.2 g50 g
Salt 0.46 g0.11 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

