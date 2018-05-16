Cadbury White With Oreo Easter Egg 220G

- Energy555 kJ 133 kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2218 kJ
Product Description
- Hollow white chocolate egg with biscuit pieces (7%).
- 1/8 Egg ≈ 1 portion = 7 % of the RI* of kcal
- *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
- The Ultimate Combination Of creamy White Chocolate & Crunchy Oreo Pieces
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Creamy white chocolate shell with crunchy oreo biscuit pieces
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476, E442), Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Flavourings, Raising Agents (E503, E501, E500), Salt, Acidity Regulator (E524)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base
Number of uses
1/8 Egg = 1 portion. 8-9 portions per hollow shell egg
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion (25 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2218 kJ
|555 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|530 kcal
|133 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|28 g
|7.1 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|17 g
|4.1 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|63 g
|16 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|60 g
|15 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|0.3 g
|< 0.1 g
|-
|Protein
|4.9 g
|1.2 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.46 g
|0.11 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
