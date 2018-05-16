TESCO FINEST CRANBERRY TOPPED PORK PIE (FFTO)

- Energy1104kJ 265kcal13%
- Fat18.9g27%
- Saturates7.0g35%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1379kJ
Product Description
- Seasoned uncured pork encased in rich hot water crust pastry and finished with whole cranberries and cranberry and port jelly.
- Crafted by an award winning producer, this generously sized pie features seasoned British pork encased in hot water pastry, hand topped with a festive cranberry and port jelly, and whole cranberries. Serve as part of a buffet with a selection of chutneys, cold meats and cheese. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
- Pack size: 1.28KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (30%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Fat, Water, Cranberry (8%), Pork Lard, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Sugar, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate, White Pepper, Port.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.28kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1379kJ
|1104kJ
|332kcal
|265kcal
|Fat
|23.6g
|18.9g
|Saturates
|8.8g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|19.1g
|15.3g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.1g
|Protein
|10.1g
|8.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020