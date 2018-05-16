By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tenderstem Broccoli 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tenderstem Broccoli 180G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Product Description

  • Broccoli
  • For recipe inspiration visit www.tenderstem.co.uk or find lots of ideas on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest
  • Frozen Tenderstem® can be used just like the fresh stems - it's perfect as a simple side dish or as a delicious addition to stir fries, salads, pasta sauces and curries.
  • Tenderstem® broccoli is picked, packed and frozen at its freshest to lock in all the flavour and nutrients
  • Each stem is individually frozen so you can use as much or as little as you like
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°c or colder

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: BBQ/Griddle: toss in olive oil and cook until the stems are lightly charred.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove from packaging. Recommend cooking from frozen, do not eat raw, once defrosted do not refreeze, ensure the product is piping hot before consumption.

Oven cook
Instructions: Roast: 7 mins 180°C

Steam
Instructions: 2-4 mins

Stir Fry
Instructions: 2-3 mins

Produce of

Produced in Kenya

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Vertical Agro (EPZ) Ltd,
  • PO Box 41852-00100,
  • Nairobi.

Importer address

  • TSA International Ltd,
  • Unit 11 Flaxmill Business Park,
  • PE11 3XQ.

Return to

  • TSA International Ltd,
  • Unit 11 Flaxmill Business Park,
  • PE11 3XQ.
  • info@verticalagro.com
  • tenderstem.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (as sold)
Energy148kJ
-35kcal
Fat0.2g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate2.7g
of which sugars2g
Fibre3.7g
Protein3.8g
Salttrace

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here