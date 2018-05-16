Tenderstem Broccoli 180G

Product Description
- Broccoli
- Frozen Tenderstem® can be used just like the fresh stems - it's perfect as a simple side dish or as a delicious addition to stir fries, salads, pasta sauces and curries.
- Tenderstem® broccoli is picked, packed and frozen at its freshest to lock in all the flavour and nutrients
- Each stem is individually frozen so you can use as much or as little as you like
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°c or colder
Cooking Instructions
Barbecue
Instructions: BBQ/Griddle: toss in olive oil and cook until the stems are lightly charred.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove from packaging. Recommend cooking from frozen, do not eat raw, once defrosted do not refreeze, ensure the product is piping hot before consumption.
Oven cook
Instructions: Roast: 7 mins 180°C
Steam
Instructions: 2-4 mins
Stir Fry
Instructions: 2-3 mins
Produce of
Produced in Kenya
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Vertical Agro (EPZ) Ltd,
- PO Box 41852-00100,
- Nairobi.
Importer address
- TSA International Ltd,
- Unit 11 Flaxmill Business Park,
- PE11 3XQ.
Return to
- TSA International Ltd,
- Unit 11 Flaxmill Business Park,
- PE11 3XQ.
- info@verticalagro.com
- tenderstem.co.uk
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as sold)
|Energy
|148kJ
|-
|35kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|2.7g
|of which sugars
|2g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|Protein
|3.8g
|Salt
|trace
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
