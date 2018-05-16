Tesco Chunky Beef Chilli 550G

- Energy1491kJ 356kcal18%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 654kJ / 156kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked diced beef in a spicy tomato sauce with kidney beans and red pepper.
- Sous Vide. This pack of chili has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices to give a rich sauce and succulent tender chunks of beef.
- SLOW COOKED Tender chunks of beef in a rich tomato and chili sauce with diced red pepper and kidney beans.
- Pack size: 550G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (45%), Red Kidney Beans, Red Pepper, Onion, Tomato Paste, Demerara Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Tomato, Red Chilli Purée, Red Pepper Flakes, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Chilli, Chipotle Chilli, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Cocoa Powder, Oregano, Capsicum Extract, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 40
For best results oven cook. 200°C/ 180°C/ Gas 6 40 min Pour contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove foil, stir sauce and cook uncovered further 20 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 8 mins / 7mins 30 secs
Pierce pouch several times and place on a microwavable plate.
Cook on full power for: 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W). Gently shake pouch and cook on full power for: 2 minutes (800W) / 1 minute 30 seconds (900W).
Stand for 2 minutes before carefully removing meat from pouch. Stir gravy before serving.
Hob
Instructions: From chilled: 8 - 10 minutes
Empty contents of pouch into a saucepan.
Heat gently, stirring occasionally, until piping hot.
Do not allow to boil.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
550g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (228g**)
|Energy
|654kJ / 156kcal
|1491kJ / 356kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|15.0g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|8.3g
|18.9g
|Sugars
|6.1g
|13.8g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|7.6g
|Protein
|14.3g
|32.5g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 550g typically weighs 456g.
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
