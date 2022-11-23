Spirit Of Louisiana 70Cl

The only product I've ever felt needed a review
An okay whisky liquor, alright but not great – if you're looking for a cheap version of Southern Comfort it tastes nothing like it... However, Spirit of Louisiana is ace. Just two parts whisky, one part of this, some ice and bitters. A 60-second old fashioned without all the faff. No grinding sugar cubes, mixology or orange peel. Just all the sweetness and zest you need to save a lot of time and effort. Nice
Down grade
It's weaker both in taste and strength.
From great...to nasty.
This used to be great tasting, then it went off the market for a while. None to be found anywhere. Then, when it appeared again it was like an imposter had taken its place. Different colour, certainly different taste, and not in a good way! I used to buy this every week, now I think most of the last bottle went down the drain. Even with a mixer, it was nasty! Please bring back the original recipe!!
A lovely surprise didn’t realise it had orange fla
A lovely surprise didn’t realise it had orange flavour in but loved it will definitely get in future x
This product has been changed been drinking this f
This product has been changed been drinking this for a while now as it’s a great alternative to southern comfort but just purchased a bottle from my local Tesco and it was HORRIBLE, un drinkable won’t be buying it again. Tesco need to look into this product. NO STARS
Been drinking this product for a while now, as I’m
Been drinking this product for a while now, as I’m not a whiskey drinker but partial to wee southern comfort this was an excellent alternative, Just purchased a bottle from my local tesco and it was absolutely horrendous they’ve changed this lovely wee drink and made it un drinkable. HORRIBLE
Absolutely Lovely
Very nice indeed, found it to be very palatable and a great alternative to the likes of Southern etc!
HORRIBLE TASTING SPIRIT OF LOUISIANA!!!
To date 25/01/2022 I have has the misfortune to have received four bottles of Tesco`s Spirit of louisiana 70cl and each bottle tasted of nothing but pure whiskey. I have been drinking this product for some years as it was an excellent cheaper replica of Southern Comfort. The first two bottles I returned to Tesco`s at Newtownards, Northern Ireland and was refunded. Since then I received another bottle as a birthday present upon opening this one it was just as horrible tasting as the first two. As my daughter had purchased this bottle from Tesco`s in Carrickfergus and having no reason to keep her receipt I was unable to obtain a refund at my Tesco`s but was given another bottle as an alternative to a refund. Upon taking bottle (number four) home and opening it again it tasted of pure whiskey (horrible) I have also contacted Babco who produce this product and have come to the conclusion that they seemed uninterested in my complaint. This complaint needs to be looked into by Tesco management as surely the manufacturers are at fault here.
Recipe has changed?
Usually buy this as hubby prefers it to Southern Comfort. Last bottle doesn't taste as it always does as it tastes like whisky not whisky liqueur. Has recipe been changed? Ah well will go back to Southern Comfort.
Value version of a well known southern Liqueur
I am a long time fan of Southern Comfort. This is a very likely candidate for a replacement for Southern Comfort - and when used in cocktails it makes for a very good replacement for it. It even makes for a passable sipping whiskey