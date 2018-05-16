We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Belvoir Pink Lady Sparkling Apple Juice 750Ml

4(2)Write a review
image 1 of Belvoir Pink Lady Sparkling Apple Juice 750Ml
£3.55
£0.47/100ml

Product Description

  • Belvoir Pink Lady Spkling Apl Juice 750ml
  • Our 100% natural sparkling juice is made from Pink Lady® apples. 100% Juice with no added sugar.
  • At Belvoir Farm, we've been helping nature do its thing since 1984, caretaking the wild eco-systems of our little corner of Leicestershire to help them flourish.
  • 100% juice
  • Carefully Selected
  • Crafted with Nature
  • Simple Ingredients
  • 100% natural and no added sugar
  • Free from all artificial ingredients, sweeteners and preservatives
  • Non-alcoholic
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Pink Lady® Apple Juice from Concentrate 94%, Pink Lady® Apple Juice 5%, Elderberry Juice from Concentrate

Storage

Keep chilled in the fridgeStore in a cool dark place. Once opened please keep in the fridge and use within 3 days. Best before end, see neck.

Produce of

Crafted in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled over ice for a naturally refreshing drink.
  • Some fruit may settle, turn the bottle gently before opening to wake its natural goodness.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Crafted by:
  • Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd,
  • Barkestone Lane,
  • Bottesford,
  • NG13 0DH.

Return to

  • Please get in touch with use at the Farm:
  • www.belvoirfarm.co.uk
  • +44 (0)1476 870 286
  
  
  
  

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy kJ/kcal175/41
Carbohydrate 10.3g
of which sugars 10.0g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt-
2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Lovely alternative to alcoholic drinks with a nice

5 stars

Lovely alternative to alcoholic drinks with a nice meal. Nott too sweet but very tasty.

Nothing special.

3 stars

Bought this because it sounded like an interesting alternative to fizzy pop, with a flavour that I know I like (Pink Lady apples). I was excited to try it, as regular Pink Lady juice is phenonenal. It's fairly light on the fizz, a little less so than another popular sparkling apple juice. I prefer this, but that's my personal taste. Not too sweet - actually more on the sour side. Overall, it's okay. The flavour isn't that reminiscent of Pink Ladys, more just of generic apples. It's actually pretty boring. There's a bitter aftertaste from the carbonation, which doesn't do it any favours. I wouldn't get it again.

