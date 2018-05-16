Belvoir Pink Lady Sparkling Apple Juice 750Ml

Lovely alternative to alcoholic drinks with a nice
Lovely alternative to alcoholic drinks with a nice meal. Nott too sweet but very tasty.
Nothing special.
Bought this because it sounded like an interesting alternative to fizzy pop, with a flavour that I know I like (Pink Lady apples). I was excited to try it, as regular Pink Lady juice is phenonenal. It's fairly light on the fizz, a little less so than another popular sparkling apple juice. I prefer this, but that's my personal taste. Not too sweet - actually more on the sour side. Overall, it's okay. The flavour isn't that reminiscent of Pink Ladys, more just of generic apples. It's actually pretty boring. There's a bitter aftertaste from the carbonation, which doesn't do it any favours. I wouldn't get it again.