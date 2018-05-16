By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Peter Rabbit Easter Egg 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Peter Rabbit Easter Egg 100G
£ 10.00
£10.00/100g

New

Each 25 g contains
  • Energy560 kJ 134 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.7 g
    11%
  • Saturates4.4 g
    22%
  • Sugars14 g
    15%
  • Salt0.06 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239 kJ

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with a plush toy.
  • Mr. McGregor was on his hands and knees planting out young cabbages, but he jumped up and ran after Peter, waving a rake and calling out, "Stop thief!"
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Be a Good Egg
  • Learn more at recyclenow.com
  • The World of Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit™
  • Beatrix Potter™© Frederick Warne & Co., 2021. Frederick Warne & Co. is the owner of all rights, copyrights and trademarks in the Beatrix Potter character names and illustrations. Licensed by Frederick Warne & Co. Ltd.
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

4 portions per hollow shell egg

Warnings

  • Warning. Toy inside. Adult supervision recommended
  • Retain for future reference

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Importer address

  • Promidea UK Ltd,
  • 55 Baker Street,
  • London,
  • United Kingdom.

Distributor address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 1/4 Shell (25 g)* Reference Intakes
Energy2239 kJ560 kJ8400 kJ
-536 kcal134 kcal2000 kcal
Fat31 g7.7 g70 g
of which Saturates18 g4.4 g20 g
Carbohydrate56 g14 g260 g
of which Sugars56 g14 g90 g
Fibre2.1 g0.5 g-
Protein7.3 g1.8 g50 g
Salt0.24 g0.06 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning. Toy inside. Adult supervision recommended Retain for future reference

