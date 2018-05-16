Thorntons Continental Dark Chocolate Easter Egg 257G
New
Product Description
- Hollow Dark Chocolate Egg with Milk Chocolate and White Chocolate Decoration and an Assortment of Dark Chocolates
- Our Chocolate Makers crafted this much-loved Continental range, inspired by travelling across Europe in search of rich and delicate taste experiences.
- The Taste Journey
- Unique flavours, selected ingredients
- Pass the love on
- Sicilian Mousse
- Zesty lemon mousse covered in dark chocolate, reminiscent of Sicilian lemon groves
- Viennese Deluxe
- Our new take on Viennese Truffle, a delicate and creamy cocoa filling, encased in dark chocolate and finely decorated with delicious milk chocolate
- Alpini Praline
- Hazelnut praline in dark chocolate dusted with finely grated white chocolate, evoking the Swiss Alps
- Seville Caramel
- Inspired by the orange blossom of Seville, a combination of orange and caramel encased in dark chocolate
- Salted Caramel
- Our twist on classic Belgian flavours - a nutty praline base combined with salted caramel in dark
- chocolate
- Vanille Truffle
- A vanilla truffle centre encased in dark chocolate and expertly hand-finished
- They combined these influences, their passion and years of expertise to create special recipes of beautifully crafted chocolates, using carefully selected ingredients.
- At Thorntons we put a lot of love, passion and care into all we do, we would like to invite you to enjoy with us our journey through excellence.
- Recyclability
- 100% Recyclable Packaging Elements:
- Cartons, Window, Fitment, Tray
- Fitment and tray contain 50% recycled content.
- Pass the love on and care for the planet
- Dark Chocolate Easter Egg with a Selection of 8 Continental Chocolates
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 257G
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea), Butter (Milk), Hazelnuts, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Whole Milk, Whole Milk, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Double Cream (Milk), Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Concentrated Orange Juice, Almonds, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maltodextrin, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Flavourings, Stabiliser (Invertase), Sea Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Lactose (Milk), Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain: other Nuts, Egg, Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Keep in a Cool, Dry Place.For Best Before See Base of Pack.
Preparation and Usage
- You may occasionally notice a slight white appearance to our chocolates. This is cocoa butter on the surface caused by warm storage conditions and should not affect your enjoyment of this product.
Name and address
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
Return to
- We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0044 800 454537
- customercare@thorntons.co.uk
- (ROI) Thorntons,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
Net Contents
257g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2253 kJ
|-
|541 kcal
|Fat
|35.2 g
|of which Saturates
|21.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|46.1 g
|of which Sugars
|41.0 g
|Protein
|6.3 g
|Salt
|0.18 g
