We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Soleil Q10 Anti-Aging Sun Cream Face Spf 50 50Ml

3.8(5)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Soleil Q10 Anti-Aging Sun Cream Face Spf 50 50Ml
£ 2.40
£4.80/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Soleil Q10 Anti-Ageing Face Sun Cream SPF50
  • SPF 50 HIGH UVA 5* Ultra UVA and UVB Protection Dermatologically Tested 24hr Moisturisation Face Sun Cream Anti Ageing Q10 Enriched Formula
  • This lightweight, water resistant and moisturising face sun cream is enriched with Q10 to help protect skin against sun induced damage and visible signs of ageing.
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Titanium Dioxide, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Tapioca Starch, Coco-Caprylate, Undecane, Tocopheryl Acetate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Silica, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Tridecane, Parfum(Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal), Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Xanthan Gum, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dimethicone, Disodium EDTA, Ubiquinone, Sodium Hydroxide, Carbomer, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply liberally all over the face and neck 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and again immediately upon sun exposure. Always ensure total coverage of all sun-exposed areas. Re-apply every 1-2 hours and always after swimming, sweating or towelling.

Recycling info

Tube. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50ml e

View all Sun Cream & After Sun

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

White face - usable in privacy of your home

3 stars

I never quite understood when people talked about white residue, when it comes to suncream. Now I do. This is like painting your face white. Being pale already, this is not a look I'd want to sport in public, ever. On the other hand, if you just use it around the garden, or on your property, it would do, in terms of protection.

Best sun cream

5 stars

No need to spend a fortune on sun protection. This is the best face sun cream I have tried, and I have tried the so called best and expensive ones. 5* UVA protection, no white cast, not greasy, no allergy (I have very sensitive skin).

Very greasy

1 stars

Found this item to be VERY GREASY

Brilliant

5 stars

Excellent, cheapest and the best.

Excellent and disappears into skin - no white mark

5 stars

Excellent and disappears into skin - no white marks

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here