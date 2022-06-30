Tesco Soleil Q10 Anti-Aging Sun Cream Face Spf 50 50Ml

White face - usable in privacy of your home
I never quite understood when people talked about white residue, when it comes to suncream. Now I do. This is like painting your face white. Being pale already, this is not a look I'd want to sport in public, ever. On the other hand, if you just use it around the garden, or on your property, it would do, in terms of protection.
Best sun cream
No need to spend a fortune on sun protection. This is the best face sun cream I have tried, and I have tried the so called best and expensive ones. 5* UVA protection, no white cast, not greasy, no allergy (I have very sensitive skin).
Very greasy
Found this item to be VERY GREASY
Brilliant
Excellent, cheapest and the best.
Excellent and disappears into skin - no white mark
