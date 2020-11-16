By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heat & Enjoy Onion Rings 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heat & Enjoy Onion Rings 300G
£ 3.00
£10.00/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1400kJ 334kcal
    17%
  • Fat14.4g
    21%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1400kJ

Product Description

  • Sliced onion rings in a crispy batter.
  • For amazing prizes, offers & fun stuff follow us on Facebook & Instagram.
  • Golden and sweet whole onion rings in a crispy batter
  • Clean - Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Sleeve - Recycle
  • © Copyright 2020
  • Golden and sweet whole onion rings in a crispy batter
  • 11 mins oven
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Salt, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 10-11 mins Place onion rings on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 14-15 mins Place onion rings on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values1/2 of a pack (129g**)Per 100g
Energy1400kJ1085kJ334kcal259kcal
Fat14.4g11.2g
Saturates1.4g1.1g
Carbohydrate44.4g34.4g
Sugars4.0g3.1g
Fibre2.7g2.1g
Protein5.3g4.1g
Salt1.4g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 300g typically weighs 258g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Clubcard Price

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here