Heat & Enjoy Onion Rings 300G
Offer
- Energy1400kJ 334kcal17%
- Fat14.4g21%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars4.0g4%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1400kJ
Product Description
- Sliced onion rings in a crispy batter.
- For amazing prizes, offers & fun stuff follow us on Facebook & Instagram.
- Golden and sweet whole onion rings in a crispy batter
- Clean - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Sleeve - Recycle
- © Copyright 2020
- Golden and sweet whole onion rings in a crispy batter
- 11 mins oven
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Salt, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 10-11 mins Place onion rings on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 14-15 mins Place onion rings on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (129g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1400kJ
|1085kJ
|334kcal
|259kcal
|Fat
|14.4g
|11.2g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|44.4g
|34.4g
|Sugars
|4.0g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|2.1g
|Protein
|5.3g
|4.1g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 300g typically weighs 258g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020