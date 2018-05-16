Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Eggs 80G

Product Description
- White chocolate with a smooth melting filling (44%)
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- - Lindt Lindor chocolate mini eggs bag - made with fine White chocolate mini eggs and an irresistibly smooth filling
- - Melt into a moment of bliss with our smooth melting Lindor mini eggs
- - Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world-renowned growing regions
- - The perfect treat to indulge in a moment of bliss this Easter
- - Since 1845, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been dedicated to creating the perfect chocolate delights to bring joy into your homes at Easter
- Since 1845, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have combined expertise and the highest-quality ingredients from around the world to produce the finest chocolates. Delight your taste buds with the irresistibly smooth melting Lindor white chocolate mini eggs, the perfect little treat in the countdown to Easter. Whether as a surprise gift for others or as a treat for yourself to indulge in, they can be enjoyed anytime, an place. Experience bliss with Lindt Lindor smooth melting white chocolate this Easter.
- Lindor created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- You choose the moment, we'll provide the bliss
- Irresistibly Smooth
- White chocolate eggs with a smooth melting filling
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds and other Nuts.
Storage
Highly Meltable - Keep CoolStore in a cool and dry place.
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
- 52072 Aachen,
- Germany.
Importer address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd.,
- 4 Bree Street,
- Cape Town, 8001,
- ZA.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2601 kJ / 626 kcal
|Fat
|47 g
|- of which saturates
|35 g
|Carbohydrate
|45 g
|- of which sugars
|45 g
|Protein
|5.7 g
|Salt
|0.16 g
