Cadbury Fingers Easter Egg 212G
New
Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate egg with three bags of crisp mini biscuits coated with milk chocolate (48 %)
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
- Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
- Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk.
- Approximately 6 portions per hollow shell egg
- Cadbury Mini Fingers.
- 3 bags per pack
- Be a Good Egg
- Let's Recycle
- Plastic - Not Yet Recycled
- Learn more at recyclenow.com
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 212G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
212g ℮
- Each 19.3 g contains
- Energy412 kJ 98 kcal5%
- Fat4.8 g7%
- Saturates2.3 g12%
- Sugars7.1 g8%
- Salt0.11 g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2130 kJ
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 1 Large Egg
- +3 Bags
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Milk Fat, Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Bag (19.3 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2130 kJ 412 kJ 8400 kJ / - 509 kcal 98 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 25 g 4.8 g 70 g of which Saturates 12 g 2.3 g 20 g Carbohydrate 64 g 12.4 g 260 g of which Sugars 37 g 7.1 g 90 g Fibre 2.1 g 0.4 g - Protein 6.4 g 1.2 g 50 g Salt 0.48 g 0.11 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- Each 25 g contains
- Energy560 kJ 134 kcal7%
- Fat7.7 g11%
- Saturates4.4 g22%
- Sugars14 g15%
- Salt0.06 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239 kJ
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 1 Large Egg
- +3 Bags
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Portion (25 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2239 kJ 560 kJ 8400 kJ / - 536 kcal 134 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 31 g 7.7 g 70 g of which Saturates 18 g 4.4 g 20 g Carbohydrate 56 g 14 g 260 g of which Sugars 56 g 14 g 90 g Fibre 2.1 g 0.5 g - Protein 7.3 g 1.8 g 50 g Salt 0.24 g 0.06 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
